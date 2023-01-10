Live on air, CTV reporter Jessica Robb reporter suffers a medical emergency

A reporter for Canadian news channel CTV, Jessica Robb, experienced a medical on January 8 live on TV, as informed by Canada Today. Host Nahreman Issa spoke to her during a live field report; suddenly, she started to mumble and look uncomfortable. Then she mumbled, “Sorry, Nahreman, i’m not feeling very well right not, and I’m just about to leave….”

What Happened at Live Telecast

The video quickly went viral on the internet; in the video, Jessica Robb was seen struggling with words and having trouble speaking. Jessica saw collapsing during the live telecast while the camera switched to the hoss Ms Issa from Jessica. The current tv host Ms Issa noticed the situation of Ms Robb and said: “Okay, we’ll come back to you, and we’ll make sure that Jessica, you are doing okay.”

Many Twitter users are concerned about the health update of Jessica Robb; some of them wrote on social media and tried to find the reason. One of them wrote, “maybe it could happend due to low blood sugar. we all are waiting for offical statment about the real cause”. People wish her and pray for her excellent health. One another person said,” hope Jessica is ok”.

CTV Edmonton released an official statement on this incident on Twitter “PROGRAMMING NOTE: Thanks to everyone who inquired about our reporter who became ill during the 6 p.m. News. Jessica Robb is feeling better and is now resting.” Ms Robb’s Twitter account is private; however, some users posted screenshots of her tweets. She wrote, “I won’t bury the lede: I’m okay. Thank you to everyone who has reached out, my cameraman @Stmcclune for being there for me, & @NahremanlssaCTV for being an absolute pro (as usual).”

Netizens praying on Social Media:

Bonnie Deane

Oh that’s wonderful to hear! As a medically trained person, it was certain that she was not well and it looked as though she had a seizure of some sort. Take care sweetheart!

JudyB

Wow I cannot believe the negative crap from some people. I hope she is feeling better.

Fran Myatt

Thanks for the update.

I hope she feels better soon.

Emillia Francis Fincham

Thank you for posting an update, glad she’s okay and sending her well wishes from Vancouver! ❤️‍🩹

Marg Adams

Thanks for update she sure looked like she was going to pass out. Very scary. So glad she is okay.

Read Also: Beth Matthews | 26-year-old blogger died after ordering poisonous substances online