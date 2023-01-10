Middle School Students Witness New Jersey Art Teacher Overdose on Fentanyl

The students of a Roosevelt Intermediate School in Westfield witnessed an art teacher overdose. According to the Westfield Police Department Frank Thompson, a 57-year-old teacher at a suburban New Jersey middle school was found unconscious in a second-floor classroom at 9:00 am on Thursday, November 29, 2022.

As per the statement from the officials, Thompson was first observed by the students and thereby treated by a school nurse when the cops arrived. One of the police officers soon recognized the signs that the teacher was overdosed and injected him with naloxone hydrochloride. Soon after some time, Thompson shows recovery signs.

The police department in the investigation found fentanyl and paraphernalia in the classroom closet. Thompson for the incident which took place in November was thus charged on Thursday with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, endangering the welfare of children, and a disorderly person offense.

On behalf of Thompson, no attorney statement has been made yet. On Friday Thompson was scheduled to appear in court.

The School district in their letter to parents said that the classroom was sealed off and later sanitized. The superintendent, Dr. Raymond Gonzalez in his statement regarding the case said:

“While the Westfield Public School District cannot comment on personnel matters which are confidential, we will maintain a continued focus on student and staff safety and on preserving the integrity of the classroom learning environment,”

“We are grateful for our strong partnership with the Westfield Police Department.”

