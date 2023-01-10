Know the truth about Reese Widman, Baseball Player’s car accident death

An American Baseball player, Reese Widman plays as a pitcher in Steilacoom and played for New Level Xtreme. The college-level player was all set to join the Peirce College baseball team this year unfortunately met with a car accident and lost her life. The young pitcher had an untimely demise at 17 leaving in mourning her family, friends, and the people who knew her.

What has happened? Cause of Death Explained

Earlier this week Reese Widman was hit and killed by a car. The tragic accident took place in the early hours of Saturday. Widman after the crash was immediately taken to the hospital and paramedics were given to her. Unfortunately, after some time Reese lost the battle to survive and she died of her wounds sustained due to the accident. According to the reports of the doctor Widman died because of the injuries sustained in the car crash. Her body was sent for an autopsy report. An investigation is going into the accident but it is unknown if the people involved in the accident were under influence. The case was handed over to the US Army’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Who was Reese Widman?

Reese was a student at Steilacoom High School and was a standout baseball player at the college. Her dad, Corey is the head baseball coach at the School. Reese was scheduled to join Pierce College to pursue her career but before that unfortunately met with a tragic car accident. Widman was also part of the New Level 360 club, where the area high school players get training in the off-season. The club in its post on its Facebook page paid tribute to her.

“Reese, Corey, and Kelly have been part of the original 12 that started New Level,” the post states. “The memories, friendships, and brotherhood we’ve created over these years is the reason we began. Reese is one of the most amazing men I’ve had the privilege to coach. Please keep Coach Corey and his wife, Kelly, in your thoughts and prayers. I love you, Reese. You will never be forgotten.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to meet the funeral expenses and to help the family. A meal train was also organized for the family. On Sunday prayer was held at the Steilacoom baseball field for Reese Widman.

