Is Savannah Chrisley still married to Nick? Is Savannah Chrisley Dating Matt Stell?

Savannah Chrisley is a famous actress, television celebrity and fashion blogger. Savannah is well-recognized as the daughter of real estate developer and reality TV star Todd Chrisley. Savannah is also a former beauty pageant contestant. Savannah won the title of Miss Tennessee Teen USA in 2016, and she placed in the top 15 of Miss Teen USA 2016.

Who is Savannah Chrisley worth?

Savannah Chrisley is a famous actress and television personality. Savannah has appeared in several reality TV shows. Apart from this, Savannah is also a fashion blogger. But Savannah earns most of her income from her television profession. According to the sources, the net worth of Savannah Chrisley is around $6 million.

Where is Savannah Chrisley from?

Savannah Chrisley is from Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Savannah’s birth date is 11 August 1997, and Savannah Chrisley’s age is 25 years as of 2022. Savannah Chrisley was born to Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley.

Savannah Chrisley did her studies at Lipscomb University. Savannah’s height is 5 feet 4 inches approx. Savannah has four siblings. Their names are Chase Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley, and Grayson Chrisley. Savanna has grandparents, Gene Raymond Chrisley and Faye Chrisley.

Who is Savannah Chrisley Boyfriend?

Savannah Chrisley was previously engaged to Nic Kerdiles. Savannah Chrisley and Nic starred together in the “Prayed for You” music video in 2018. Four years later, in 2022, Savannah Chrisley got engaged to singer Matt Stell. Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles ended their relationship in September 2020 after being together for three years.

Savannah opened up about her and Nic’s relationship on SiriusXM’s The Highway and said, “I can feel what you’re thinking.” Savannah developed a good friendship with Matt after working on a video together, and after taking things romantically on a date, the two turned their friendship into a relationship.

What does Savannah Chrisley play in?

Savannah Chrisley appeared in many reality tv shows and interviews. Savannah Chrisley is popular for her work in the “Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens”, Hollywood Game Night, Royal Pains, Entertainment Tonight, and many others. Savannah also appeared in the Growing Up Chrisley, “Treat Yourself” TV commercial, The Highway, and “Prayed for You” music video.

