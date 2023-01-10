Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, died in what way? The cause of death of Lynette Hardaway Explained

Lynette Hardaway, part of the Trump-supporting commentary duet Diamond and Silk, died on January 9, 2023. Let’s look at Lynette Hardaway’s death and cause of death in further depth.

Diamond and Diamond Silk Facts:

Diamond and Silk rose to prominence during Donald Trump’s 2015 presidential campaign. Hardaway and Richardson, dubbed “Diamond and Silk” on the right, were prominent African-American supporters of Trump during the 2016 election. Ineitha Lynette Hardaway and Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson are Newsmax and FrankSpeech.com hosts and American Livestream video bloggers. Lynnette was born in the state of North Carolina in 1972. They had enrolled as Democrats in 2012. They spoke in front of the House Judiciary Committee on April 26, 2018, criticising big tech for social media censorship.

Lynette Hardaway Died in what Way?

Lynette Hardaway, a Diamond and Silk member, died suddenly on Monday. Diamond of Diamond and Silk died, and her death was reported on her Twitter account, Diamond and Silk, with the remark, “The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity!” Please respect Diamond’s family’s privacy! At a later date, a memorial ceremony will be performed.”

In his Truth Social post, Trump referred to Hardaway as “our Magnificent Diamond,” who regularly comes to Trump rallies with her sister Rochelle “Silk” Richardson. In November, the couple’s Twitter account asked for prayers for Hardaway, but it didn’t identify her health. Hardaway briefly returned to her programme in December, dismissing as “fake news” unsourced online rumours that the outspoken Covid-19 vaccination critic had been hospitalised with the coronavirus. Hardaway completed her season on December 15.

Cause of Death: Diamond of Diamonds and Silk:

On November 9, 2023, Lynette Hardaway, Diamond of Diamond and Silk, died unexpectedly. The Diamond of Diamond and Silk died abruptly at her home in North Carolina, surrounded by Silk. She was hospitalised in November for an illness, but she is now home. Her disease, however, remained unknown. “Deplorable news for Republicans and, frankly, ALL Americans,” Trump tweeted. Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, died in her home in North Carolina, the state she loved.”

“Silk was with her every step of the way, even at her death. There has never been a finer TEAM anywhere or at any time! Diamond died unexpectedly, most likely because her large and wonderful HEART just gave out. Rest in Peace, our Magnificent Diamond; you will be missed!”

