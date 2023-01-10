Is Emma Thompson still married to? How many husbands has Emma Thompson?

Emma Thompson is a professional British actress. Emma was the best actress of her time. Emma won numerous awards for her performance and role, including a Primetime Emmy Award, two British Academy Film Awards, two Academy Awards, a British Academy Television Award, and two Golden Globes.

In 2022, Emma Thompson appeared in the “Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” television series as Lady Marcham and “Whodunnit Unrehearsed 2” theatre plays as The Inspector. In 2022, Emma also appeared in the What’s Love Got to Do with It?, and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Matilda the Musical films.

Who is Emma Thompson Husband?

Emma Thompson is currently married to Greg Wise. Emma Thompson has been married twice. Emma Thompson was first married to actor and director Kenneth Branagh. Emma and Kenneth met in 1987 while filming the “Fortunes of War” television series. After this, both of them got married after two years in 1989. After marriage, both appeared together in many movies. Emma Thompson’s first husband, Kenneth Branagh, cast Emma in several series. Emma and Kenneth Branagh were named the “Golden Couple” by the British press.

Their relationship received much media coverage thereafter. But later, the couple refused their photos and interviews as they wanted to keep their relationship private. But a few years later, Emma and Kenneth announced their separation in 1995. The reason for the separation was Kenneth Branagh’s relationship with actress Helena Bonham Carter.

After this, Emma felt lonely, due to which Emma started a relationship with her co-star Greg Wise. Emma and Greg Wise got married in Dunoon in 2003. After this, they both started living in the same place where their childhood home was West Hampstead, London.

Subsequently, Emma and Emma Thompson’s husband, Greg Wise, adopted Tindebwa Agaba. Emma and Greg also have a child named Gaia Romilly Wise. Emma and Greg Wise are still together after marriage.

What is Emma Thompson famous for?

Emma Thompson is famous for “Me and My Girl” theatre play, Tutti Frutti and Fortunes of War, Howards End, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Sense and Sensibility, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Upstart Crow, and more.

Emma Thompson made her acting debut in “Cambridge Footlights Revue” television series. In 1989, Emma made her film debut with the “Henry V” as Catherine of Valois. After that, Emma acted in many movies and tv series Dead Again, Much Ado About Nothing, Sense and Sensibility, In the Name of the Father, The Winter Guest, Treasure Planet, Stranger than Fiction, Last Chance Harvey, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, Alone in Berlin, How to Build a Girl, Alfresco, Look Back in Anger, Walking the Dogs, Years and Years, and many others.

How Much is Emma Thompson’s Net Worth?

Emma Thompson is a professional actress and has acted in many movies and tv series. Emma Thompson earns her income from her acting career. Emma won many awards for her acting and work. She also endorses many products and works for many companies as a model. Emma Thompson has a net worth of around $40 million.

