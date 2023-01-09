Is Rod Stewart Still married to Penny Lancaster? How many ex wives has Rod Stewart?

Rod Stewart is a famous British rock and pop singer as well as a songwriter. Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling singers of over 250 million in the world. Rod began his singing career in 1964 with the single “Good Morning Little Schoolgirl”. Following this, in 1969, Rod debuted the forthcoming album “An Old Raincoat Won’t Ever Let You Down”. Became famous in 1970 after the release of the album “Gasoline Alley”.

In 1974 Rod performed on the live album “Coast to Coast: Overture and Beginners”. After this, Rod Stewart sang many songs. Rod Stewart’s famous songs are Never a Dull Moment, “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)”, “Rhythm of My Heart”, “Rhythm of My Heart”, and more.

How old is Rod Stewart and what is his net worth?

Rod Stewart is 77 years old. Rod Stewart’s real name is Sir Roderick David Stewart. Rod Stewart’s birth date is 10 January 1945, and her birthplace is Highgate, London, England. Rod is also known as Rod the Mod. Rod Stewart’s nationality is British.

Rod Stewart is a singer who earns his income singing and songwriting. Rod Stewart is the richest singer. Rod Stewart has a net worth of $300 million. Rod Stewart is living his life in luxury. Rod has an expensive car and house.

How many times did Rod Stewart marry?

Rod Stewart married three times. Besides this, Rod Stewart has been in a relationship with a number of girls. Rod Stewart met Susannah Boffey in 1963. Both started dating each other. Rod and Susannah had a child on 6 November 1963 named Sarah Streeter. But in 1964, the two separated.

After this, in 1965, Rod Stewart dated Jenny Rylance for two years. In 1967, both of them broke up. Subsequently, in 1971, Rod Stewart began a relationship with Dee Harrington. But in 1975, Rod and Dee separated.

Thereafter, Rod Stewart dated Swedish actress Britt Ekland in 1975 and they separated after two years in 1977. After this, in 1983, Rod Stewart started a relationship with American model Kelly Emberg. Rod and Kelly were blessed with a daughter named Ruby Stewart on June 17, 1987. Rod and Kelly separated in 1990.

Who is Rod Stewart Wife?

Rod Stewart first married American actress and model Alana Stewart in 1979. Alana’s first child was born on August 21, 1979, whose name was Kimberly Alana Stewart, and the second child was born on September 1, 1980, whose name was Sean Roderick Stewart. Rod Stewart divorced Alana in 1984.

Thereafter, Rod Stewart second married Rachel Hunter, a New Zealand actress and model, in 1990. Rod Stewart has two children with Rachel Hunter, the firstborn on June 1, 1992, and named Renee Cecily Stewart and the second born on September 5, 1994, named Liam McAllister Stewart. Rachel and Rod divorced in 2006.

Rod Stewart married Penny Lancaster-Stewart, a British model and television personality, for the third time in 2007, after divorcing his second marriage. Rod has two children with Penny Lancaster-Stewart named Alistair Wallace Stewart and Aidan Patrick Stewart. Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster-Stewart are still together and living their lives happily ever after.

