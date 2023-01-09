What Happened to Zimbabwe Women’s Assistant Coach, Sinikiwe Mpofu? How did She Die? Death Cause Explained

Sinikiwe Mpofu, an allrounder and the assistant coach of the Zimbabwe Women’s Cricket team died tragically on Saturday 7th January 2023. Her death came less than a month after her husband, Shepherd Makunura’s death, who was the fielding coach of the men’s team. He reportedly died on December 15.

Zimbabwe Cricket’s managing director, Givemore Makoni Announce the Death

Sinikiwe death was announced on the official website of the Zimbabwe Cricket team. Zimbabwe Cricket’s managing director, Givemore Makoni in his statement said: “Death has robbed us of a genuinely warm individual, more importantly, a loving mother, and deprived so many others, including all of us, of one of the pioneers of women’s cricket in Zimbabwe who went on to excel as a coach at provincial and national levels.

“With her sudden passing coming just a few weeks after the death of her loving husband, who was also a part of our national team coaching setup, this is particularly a difficult and painful time for their young children, families, friends, and the entire cricket fraternity.”

Cause of Death Explained

As per the statement, Mpofu collapsed at her home in Masvingo. She then was taken to the hospital and paramedics were given to her but she was found unresponsive. The body was sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of her death. The report was due to be carried out. So far the specific reason for the cause of her death is yet to be revealed. We will update you as soon as we get any further details about the cause of her death.

Sinikiwe Mpofu Identity Explored

The assistant women’s coach of Zimbabwe, Sinikiwe Mpofu took her last breath at 36 within a month of her husband’s death. The former Lady Chevrons star grew up in Bulawayo’s high-density suburb of Njube and completed her schooling at Mtshede Primary School and Mpopoma High School Mpofu was an allrounder and was a part of Zimbabwe women’s first-ever international match in December 2006. She was part of the Lady Chevrons team which played in the country’s World cup Qualifiers in 2008. She was also in the Lady Chevrons technical team that fell short of booking the country’s first-ever appearance at the World Cup where she finished third at the 2022 ICC women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in September in the United Arab Emirates. The tournament served as the Qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournament to be scheduled in South Africa next month.

