The 61-year-old Hawaiian music icon Milan Bertosa has passed away

Milan Bertosa passed away at the age of 61, Know more about this award-winning music engineer in this article, and you will get details about his cause of death.

What happened to Milan Bertosa

Family and friends members of Milan Bertosa announced that he died on January 1 due to a heart attack. One of his close friends of Milan said, ” He was enjoying the holidays with his friends and spent the time cooking and celebrating, no signal was shown of illness, and he appeared healthy. But on New year’s evening, Milan died unexpectedly. He was led to an unexpected death due to a sudden heart attack.

Death details of Milan Bertosa

Hawaii’s music industry was shocked after the death of the Bertoia. At 61, he passed away due to a heart attack. Bertosa left his wife Maya and his music industry friends. KHON2 News posted about Milan Bertosa on his offical twitter handle “Born in the former Yugoslavia, Bertosa’s family fled the Soviet occupied region; and he eventually landed in Chicago by the age of seven. He went on to win four Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for his talents in sound/music Engineering.”

Know More about Milan Bertosa

Bertosa was born in Yugoslavia; Bertosa’a family later shifted to Soviet-occupied territories. At the age of seven, they further landed in Chicago. On his talent, Milan Bertosa won the Na Hoku Hano Hano Award four times. He got his Bachelor’s degree in communications with a specialisation in Recording and Sound engineering from Columbia College.

In 1991 Bertosa won Henry Kapono’s song for Someone in With Dave Tucharon, Jim Linkner and Dave Russell. However, if we talk about his famous compositions like Over the Rainbow and What a Wonderful World in Hawaiian, he worked most of the time with Kamakawiwooke Israel, and “The song” became the most frequently requested tune in Hawaii.

COVID Pendmic made an adverse effect on Bertosa’s Music Business

COVID-19 make a harmful effect on the Bertosa’s music business, But according to his friends, he had very hopes for the upcoming years. A few years ago, Milan was all set to shutting down his studio and ready to wrap up; that time, his phone rang, and on the other side, a client said that he was Israel, who wanted to come there and record some songs.

Initially, he rejected the offer due to late night, but due to a sincere and polite conversion, Milan agreed to record the song. During that night, Milan recorded a one-take-wonder performance of two pieces: White Sandy Beach of Hawai’i and Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

