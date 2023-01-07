Jamie Thomson Cause of death Explained | How did he died

Eyemouth’s community member, very genuine resident, and kindest Jamie Thomson, died on January 1, 2023. Know more about Jamie Thomson’s death and the real reason behind his death in this article.

Reason Behind the death

On January 1, 2023, Jamie Thomson died naturally. Also, his death was confirmed by the Eyemouth Herring Queen through their Facebook page. They write on Facebook:

“On Sunday 1st of January, Jamie Thomson, one of the friendliest, most caring, and wholesome personalities in Eyemouth peacefully passed away. The Eyemouth Herring Queen family is deeply saddened at this massive loss.”

“Jamie was one of our most passionate, dedicated, and enthusiastic members. He filled many roles, from chief bucket rattler at every possible fundraising activity to Smurf extraordinaire, leading pyjama parades, stewarding, cheering everyone up, and sitting on our committee.”

“Jamie was central in our family, but Jamie was central in many places and organizations of the town, not to mention Eyemouth itself.

He had many activities to choose from yet he chose to spend so much time and energy throughout the years making our festival as good as possible for our town. Jamie’s Mum was herself a Trainbearer to EHQ 1962 Miss Elizabeth Lough and his niece Leoni was also a Trainbearer in 2019.”

Details About Jamie Thomson:

Every member of the Eyemouth Community was unfortunate after the death of Jamie. He passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023. Still, the leading cause of Jamie Thomson’s death is not revealed.

Eyemouth Community shared the message on the Facebook page

“EHQ will never be the same, but Jamie changed us all for the better just by knowing him. May we all be more like Jamie in his love of life, sense of fun, and enthusiasm for loving everyone he came in contact with.”

Tributes pouring on the social media

Darren Heary

RIP Jamie! Pleasure to have known you, and to of had your company, on many occasions. 💙

Imy Saeed

Deeply saddened to hear this news. I havent seen Jamie for over 15 years but often wondered about him. He would come to the shop for his daily chocolate bar and can of juice and I remember he always made me laugh with him with his unique sense of humour. 😁 Wonderful soul and heart of gold 💛

My deepest condolences to his family and may he rest in peace, amazing guy xx 🙏🏾

Kevin Chisholm

Devastated to read this!! Jamie was a true gentleman and kindest person I knew growing up. Cud be years between seeing him but when a did it was like a had never been away. Huge miss. R.I.P pal. 🔴⚪️🔵

Jane Mckenzie

Although l didn’t know Jamie personally .. l just wanted to say. … It is so very obvious that he was the kind of person who had the ability to light up a room … And that is a gift 💙

