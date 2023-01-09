Is Amanda Warren Married? Who is Amanda Warren’s Husband? Know her Personal Life

Amanda Warren is a professional American Actress. Amanda is popular for her work and role as Lucy Warburton in the “The Leftovers” HBO drama series and as Betty in the “Dickinson” AppleTV+ comedy series. In 2022, Amanda Warren appeared in the “Gossip Girl” as Camille de Haan and in the “East New York” tv series as Regina Haywood.

#AmandaWarren stops by to talk with us about the hit show @EastNYCBS CBS and why she loves her character. She also gives us details on what it’s like working on her upcoming film with @iamjamiefoxx 👏 pic.twitter.com/3p8Xv0lrT4 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) January 6, 2023

How old is Amanda Warren?

Amanda Warren is 40 years old. Amanda Warren’s birth date is July 17, 1982, and her birth date is Coquille, Oregon, U.S. Amanda Warren’s zodiac sign is Cancer. Amanda Warren’s height is 5 feet 9 inches tall approx. Amanda Warren’s nationality is American. Amanda Warren attended her school at M408 Professional Performing Arts High School.

Where is Amanda Warren from?

Amanda Warren is from Coquille, Oregon, U.S. Amanda Warren was born to her parents, Richard Gregson and Natalie Wood. Amanda Warren has a sibling whose name is Nan Vernon.

Who is Amanda Warren Husband?

Amanda Warren is a married woman. Amanda Warren husband’s name is Kirk Warren. Amanda Warren married Kirk Warren many years ago. Amanda Warren and her husband are still together. Amanda Warren and Kirk have three children. Their names are Emily Warren, Kirk Warren, and Champ Warren.

What movies has Amanda Warren played in?

Amanda Warren made her film debut in 2011 with the “The Adjustment Bureau” as Senior Campaign Aide. Amanda Warren will be seen in “The Burial”, an upcoming film. Amanda Warren acted in many movies such as Seven Psychopaths, Deep Powder, Mother!, The Super, All Is Bright, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Roman J. Israel, Esq., and more.

What shows has Amanda Warren played in?

In 2008, Amanda Warren made her television debut with the “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” series as CSU Tech/Haydon. Amanda Warren is famous for her work in some tv series such as “NCIS: New Orleans”, “Genius: Aretha”, and “The Leftovers”. Amanda Warren acted in many tv series, including The Good Wife, Rubicon, Detroit 1-8-7, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Royal Pains, This Is Us, Jessica Jones, The Wizard of Lies, The Brave, Power, Blindspot, Madam Secretary, The Purge, and more.

