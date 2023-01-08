Who is Lewis Capaldi dating? Who is Lewis Capaldi Girlfriend?

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is best known for his hit song “Someone You Loved.”. His parents had four children, the youngest of whom was born in Bathgate, West Lothian, Scotland. At age 4, he performed at a summer camp, where he first encountered his love of music. He was adamant to become a professional musician by the age of 12 due to his early love of music and live performance. Capaldi was a happy kid with loving parents who didn’t put much emphasis on academics as he went through school. When he was 11 years old, he started playing the guitar and writing his own music. He seized every chance to perform in Bathgate’s pubs and other places. He started his career by creating original music, recording it himself, and posting it to YouTube. In addition to using social media, he performed at live concerts. His single “Bruises'” success helped him gain widespread recognition, and Virgin EMI Records and Capitol Records soon signed him. After releasing two EPs, he announced his debut album, “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent,” which was released on May 17, 2019. Ryan Walter oversees his management.

Career of Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi Girlfriend

Ellie MacDowall is a Scottish actress and dancer originally from Edinburgh. She would be a few years younger than Lewis, who turned 26 in October. Ellie graduated from the MGA Academy of Performing Arts in 2020 and is a professional dancer. Among the dance videos she has uploaded to YouTube is one in which she dances Jennifer Lopez’s Let’s Get Loud with a partner. The actress landed a lead role in a new biopic, Archie, which centers on actor Carey Grant. Ellie will star as her daughter Jennifer Grant in the series, which will air on ITVX, ITV’s new streaming service.

Who did Lewis date?

Lewis’ ex-girlfriends include Love Island 2020 star Paige Turley.

The couple dated around 18 months after meeting at Motherwell University, but then broke up, leaving Lewis heartbroken.

Of the heartbreak, Lewis said: “I met a lady. She was very pretty. I loved her. I loved the way she looked and I loved the way she spoke.

“We dated for a year and a half, then she left me. Then I wrote an album about it and I still think about it every day.”

Nicole Douglas invited superstar singer Lewis Capaldi to dinner: she could serenade guests with her music by him. Nicole Douglas would invite superstar singer Lewis Capaldi to dinner – he could serenade the guests with his music. Paige won Love Island with Finn in 2020 and the pair have been together ever since.

The Someone You Loved singer split from girlfriend Catherine Halliday in September 2020 after seven months of dating. The loving couple were spotted on a date at a pizzeria in their hometown of West Lothian before the lockdown began in March. Lewis met the Scottish redhead after being introduced to him by mutual friends, but they decided to go their separate ways due to his busy work schedule.

