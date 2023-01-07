How did Bill Campbell Die? Baseball Player Is No More

Bill Campbell, a former Twins ironman reliever, died. Let’s look at Bill Campbell’s death and cause of death in greater detail.

How did Bill Campbell Die?

Bill “Soup” Campbell, a legendary reliever in the 1970s and a key figure in the Cubs’ early 1980s rebuild, died on Friday at about noon. On social media, his close friend, former Cubs outfielder Gene Hiser, Peter Gammons, and others relayed the heartbreaking news. Cancer was Bill Campbell’s cause of death. He had been getting hospice care in the Chicago region. Campbell died of cancer on January 6, 2023.

Who is Bill Campbell?

Bill Campbell was a Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher who played in the league from 1973 to 1987. Campbell was born in Michigan and reared in Pomona, California. He attended Mt. San Antonio College after graduating from Pomona’s Ganesha High School. Campbell enrolled in the United States Army after being called to active duty in 1968. After serving as a radio operator in Vietnam during the Vietnam War, he was discharged in 1970. Campbell was recruited as an amateur free-agent pitcher by the Twins in 1971, and he began his career by acquiring the nickname “Soup” after the Campbell Soup Company.

Notable Career of Bill Campbell:

After the 1985 season, he was released by the Cardinals and signed with the Detroit Tigers. Campbell spent two seasons in the Senior Professional Baseball Association after retiring from the major leagues. According to news sources from 1987, Campbell lost more than $800,000 in a scam perpetrated by sports agent LaRue Harcourt. He continued to play baseball and was a part of the Milwaukee Brewers coaching staff in 1999. After retiring, he settled in the Chicago region. He was a volunteer baseball league coach and a Red Sox organisation coach.

Tributes to Bill Campbell:

“RIP to former Phillies reliever Bill Campbell – he was terrific to the Cardmunity – hope his family finds peace on this sad day,” Mike Schmidt tweeted. “It is sorry to learn that Bill Campbell has gone,” Joe Gasglow tweeted. Another of my childhood favourites.”

Frank posted on Twitter, “I attended a doubleheader between the Twins and Angels at Anaheim Stadium in 1974, and a large group of folks in my section wearing Bill Campbell Fan Club T-shirts – RIP.” We wish him eternal peace and express our condolences. May his soul rest in peace. Please leave a memorial in the comment box below to honour Bill Campbell’s death.

