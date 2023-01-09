How did Adam Bradshaw die? News Director Is No More

Adam Bradshaw, KFDX/news KJTL’s director, died at 62. Let’s look at how the director died and Adam Bradshaw’s cause of death in greater detail. “Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of our News Director Adam Bradshaw,” Texoma’s Homepage said in a condolence message. Thank you for your devotion and service to Texoma. Adam, you will be missed.”

How did Adam Bradshaw die?

Adam Bradshaw, the director of KFDX TV-3 and KJTL Fox 18, died at 62. However, the cause of death for Adam Bradshaw has not yet been revealed. KFDX posted a tribute to him with the phrase, “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved leader, News Director Adam Bradshaw, 62. In the spring of 2018, Adam joined KFDX and Texoma’s Fox.” “The Pride that Adam demonstrated toward our legacy of excellence, both on-air and online, will forever inspire us. He adored the journalism industry and was always willing to share his wealth of knowledge with a new generation of journalists.” “Adam was a sports fanatic. Walter Cronkite was his childhood hero. Adam was not only our captain but also our mentor and friend.”

Who is Adam Bradshaw?

Adam Bradshaw was the Texas-based news director who previously worked at Meredith Corporation, Hubbard Broadcasting, and Chris-Craft/United Television as the News Director of FOX 5 Vegas. He was also a former Executive Producer at KVBC and Chris Craft Television’s Director of News Operations. Adam P. Bradshaw was hired as the KFDX station’s news director in March 2018. Adam is an Emmy-winning journalist who has overseen New York and California newsrooms. Adam had spent the past ten years as a news director in Las Vegas, Nevada.

