Who is Antonio Armstrong JR? Who is Antonio Armstrong JR girlfriend?

Who is Antonio Armstrong JR?

Antonio Armstrong JR (born March 18, 1999) is the 23-year-old son of legendary American football linebacker Antonio Armstrong, but has been in the news since 2016 because Junior is the prime suspect in the murder of his father, Antonio and his mother Dawn Armstrong, who died on July 29, 2016 after being shot in the head.

Everyone was shocked when news broke that a former American football linebacker had died and his son had pulled the trigger. But when the case was taken to court, it emerged that the mystery behind Antonio’s death was more twisted than meets the eye.

Antonio Armstrong JR on the night of the murder

What happened the night of the murder? Armstrong JR explained that on the night of the murder he heard gunshots coming from his parents’ bedroom, prompting him to wake up his sister, Kayra, who was home at the time and called 911. When police arrived, the elderly Antonio, then 16, described hearing gunshots and seeing an intruder wearing a hockey mask.

According to ABC 13, both husband and wife were brutally injured. Dawn Armstrong died instantly, but Antonio Armstrong died in hospital hours later. Based on the statements made and after considering all the scenarios, the police arrested the teenager and sentenced him as a minor for capital murder.

Why do the police think Antonio Armstrong JR murdered his parents?

Those close to Armstrong JR do not believe the police conclusion that he murdered his parents. Even his grandparents believe the authorities failed to conduct a proper investigation and hastily booked JR. On the other hand, the police give concrete evidence that suggests that Antonio killed his family. Officials revealed that Antonio Jr. said he saw a masked intruder inside the house, but why didn’t the security alarm go off? Second, when detectives asked the teenager if he had ever used his father’s gun, he denied it, but when officers discovered a bullet hole in the floor of his room, he agreed when he once showed it. to one of his friends. accidentally pressed the button. start. Other things like that suggest he might be the killer.

When was Antonio Armstrong JR born?

On March 18, 1999, Antonio Armstrong JR (23 years old) was born in Houston, Texas, USA, to his father, Antonio Armstrong, and mother, Dawn Whitely. He has an older brother named Josh and a younger sister named Kayra. Jr. attended Kinkaid School where he was on its football team. He excelled in the sport under the supervision of his father, but everything changed for the Armstrong family in July 2016.

Who is Antonio Armstrong JR’s girlfriend?

Antonio is going through a tough time, but his family members, especially his girlfriend Kate Ober, are trying to make him happy. Yes, you heard right ! Armstrong Jr. has a beautiful blonde girlfriend who usually accompanies him to court hearings. She also testified for him at the 2019 hearing. According to sources, AJ and Ober are high school sweethearts.

Read Also – How did Bill Campbell Die? Baseball Player Is No More