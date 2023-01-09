Kwara State Assembly Speaker Abubakar Magaji Olawoyin has passed away. Let us see how Abubakar Magaji Olawoyin died and the cause of death of Abubakar Magaji Olawoyin in detail.

How did Abubakar Magaji Olawoyin die?

Abubakar Magaji Olawoyin, who served as the State Representative for Ilorin Central State Constituency, died on January 9, 2023 after a short illness.

Awolola Ayokunle, the Chairman of the Kwara State Assembly Information Committee, confirmed this in a statement. “The Kwara State House of Assembly regrets the passing of the Hon. Magaji Abubakar Olavoyin, Member representing Ilorin Central State Constituency and House Leader.

The sudden event occurred in the early hours of Monday 9 January 2023 after a brief illness. Janazah will be held at 16:00 at Magajin Geri family home, Surulere, Ilorin.

May Allah rest his soul in Jannatu Firdauz.

Lui said the deceased Olawoyin would be buried later that night according to Islamic custom at his Magajin Geri family home in the Surulere district of Ilorin, the state capital. Abubakar Magaji Olavoyin cause of death

The cause of Abubakar Magaji Olaway’s death has left the community inconsolable.

According to reports, Abubakar Magaji Olavoyin passed away after a short illness. To know more about Abubakar Magaji Olavoyin’s cause of death, we are trying to get in touch with his friends and family. This section will be updated as we learn more about the tragic event that moved many people to tears.

Who was Abubakar Magaji Olawoyin?

Magaji Olawoyin was a Nigerian politician at the State Houses of Assembly.

He served as the State Representative representing Ilorin Central Constituency in the State Legislature.

The late leader of the assembly had ambitions to run for a 2nd term in the general election of 2023 while representing the central constituency of Ilorin on the platform of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC.

Hon. Olawoyin in a statement sent through his media team urged to remain extremely optimistic and never give up as the year 2023 will bring us a lot of fortune, unusual developments and breakthroughs for our constituency. He said,

“In the spirit of the New Year, I call on all constituents in Ilorin Central Constituency, and wider Kwara, never to give up fervent prayer.”

“It is also important that we maintain our rhythm of love, support and collaboration with other beneficiaries.”

“Wishing you all a Happy New Year and praying for us for a brighter 2023.”

Statement from Kwara State Legislative Assembly Former Legislators Forum

Olawoyin’s sudden passage shocked the Kwara State Legislature Former Legislators Forum.

The former lawmakers marked Olawoyin’s death in a statement issued jointly by Forum President and Secretary, Hon. Abraham Ashaolu and Hon. Isiaka Mogaji.

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of this young Nigerian, Abubakar Olawoyin Magaji, who was the Majority Leader and Member of the State Assembly until his death, representing Ilorin-North Central Constituency State in the House.”

The forum hailed the late as a brilliant community leader who put the needs of his constituents first and was dedicated to the growth of parliamentary democracy across the country and in the state in particular. He expressed his condolences to the close family members of the deceased, especially his wife and children.

He also expressed his condolences to members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, as well as Governor Abdul Rahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, members of the House of Assembly and other party leaders.

The forum prayed to God for the deceased to find eternal peace and for his family, friends and associates to have the strength to bear such a great loss.

Tributes to Abubakar Magaji Olawoyin

Many people expressed their deepest sympathy to his family and expressed how much they love him.

Hussein Al Iman wrote:

“O Allah, forgive [HON. OLAWOYIN ABUBAKAR MAGAJI] and exalt his position among those who are led. Send him on the path of those who came first, and forgive us and him, Lord of the worlds. Enlarge her tomb and light it up in her. RIP THE MAJORITY LEADERS OF THE 9TH HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY OF KWARA STATE, HON.OLAWOYIN ABUBAKAR MAGAJI🥲🥲”

Abdulrasheed wrote,

“The news of your departure saddens me. You have lived well and your footprints are visible. I pray that Allah forgives your shortcomings and grants you Al-Jannatul fridaos (Amin). Rest in the Honorable Abubakar Olawoyin Magaji”

