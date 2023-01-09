China Uemura died | Cause of death of surf contest organizer

Famous longboard stalwart and surf contest organizer China Uemura died at the age of 68. What happened to this Japmanese-American surfing pioneer, Let’s take a look a look at the reason behind his death.

What happened to longboard stalwart

China Uemura passed away on January 6 at 4:30 PM according to the official Instagram page of China Uemura Surfing Foundation. China Uemura run the “The China Uemura Longboard Surfing Classic ” for the last 33 years; this a very popular and esteemed surf event organization.

Earlier, China Uemura Surfing Foundation remembered China when he was admitted to the hospital, and his condition worsened; they write

Update on pops: he had a slight setback the other day, which required another emergency surgery procedure. That one went well, and he is back in recovery. He still has very minimal to no movement in his arms and legs, something we know will take time to come back. Want to say thank you to the fantastic nurses and doctors at Queens for all their expertise and patience with dad. Pops says thank you for all the prayers and messages, i was able to share it with him and he was beyond grateful. Please continue to keep him in your prayers; its working miracles on this hard headed stubborn bugga 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🤙🏽🤙🏽

Cause of Death

A family member of Uemura said, ” China Uemura passed away on January 6 at 4.30 PM, at 68. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by friends and family members at the time death. Uemura’s daughter also shares information about her father ” he was very famous for surfing, he ran the Longboard Surfing classic and Wahine Surfing Classic for the last 34 years at Waikiki. We also want to thank everyone who sent their prayers on this hard time”.

Later a post with a video is published on the official page of China Uemura Surfing Foundation to confirmed the news of his death.

It was one hell of a ride pops. All the stories of you in your wild days, and all the love you poured into the community.

Over the last month it’s really put into perspective how many people you have impacted.

Rest easy. We love you and so will all the people you’ve reached with your kindness.

Mahalo everyone for your prayers, and kind messages. Dad’s in a better place, no pain, no sadness, only happiness.

Last breath 4:30 pm 1/6/2023

🙏🏽🙏🏽 Dad passed while surrounded by family and friends 🙏🏽🙏🏽

