At Ipswich raceway, drag racer Sam Fenech crashes into a camera tower and dies

Sam Fenech died after his vehicle derailed at the track at Willowbank Raceway in Ipswich on Saturday night. After the incident, the drag racer car crashed into a camera tower. 55 years old, Fenech was from New South Wales.

After this incident, the raceway posted on social media and wrote about Sam Fenech “It is with great sadness that Top Fuel Racing Australia announces that Sam Fenech, driver of the Fabietti Racing Doorslammer, has succumbed to injuries suffered in a racing accident at Willowbank Raceway and passed away this evening,” the raceway said on social media. We send our love and support to the Fenech family and the whole team at Fabietti Racing.”

What Happened on the Spot

A camera operator took Sam to the hospital with a few non-serious injuries after the car crash at 7 PM. At the same time, the condition of Same was also stable during taking to the hospital, as said by Queensland Ambulance Service. Now the Queensland police forensic crash team is still working on Workplace Safety to investigate. Also, people are informed to avoid the Champion’s way, where the racetrack is. Queensland Police also shared the information through their official Twitter handle “Police are investigating following a fatal crash at a Willowbank racing event this evening (January 7). The public are advised to avoid the area around Champions Way or exercise patience with likely traffic disruption.”

People are remembering Sam Fenech

Todd Hazelwood

Absolutely lost for words. RIP Sam Fenech ❤️🏁

To witness this tragedy at Willowbank Raceway tonight is absolutely heartbreaking.

My heart goes out to Sam’s family, pitcrew, friends and supporters. Also wishing the cameraman a fast recovery too. 🙏🏼

Paperanian

This is absolutely tragic. My thoughts and prayers are also with Sam’s family and friends, as well as his crew. Devastating.

The Hard Compound

So sorry to hear this Todd – our thoughts, love, condolences and strength to Sam’s family & friends

CaptainHottub

I’m sorry, y’all.

May Sam’s family & pit family find peace, comfort, and strength, now.