Who Exactly is Jacktone Odhiambo? A Suspect in the Murder of Edwin Chiloba Has Been Apprehended, as Has the Best Friend of an LGBTQ Activist

The main suspect in the murder of LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba has been apprehended. In this post, you may learn more about the suspect, Jacktone Odhiambo.

Who Exactly is Jacktone Odhiambo?

Police in Eldoret have apprehended the primary suspect in the murder of LGBTQ activist and model Edwin Kiprotich Kiptoo, alias Chiloba. The suspect is a longstanding associate of the deceased called Jacktone Odhiambo, a freelance photographer based in Nairobi.

Gay Activist’s Best Friend:

Edwin Chiloba’s roommate and friend, Jacktone Odhiambo, has been detained in Langas in connection with the murder of the LGBTQ model. On January 4, he was allegedly observed carrying a metal box at night and sending money to a carer using Chiloba’s phone.

Edwin Chiloba, an LGBTQ Activist, was Discovered Dead:

Edwin Chiloba, a young fashion designer and LGBTQ activist, was found dead on the side of the road in the town of Eldoret, and authorities in Kenya are currently investigating his murder. Police have apprehended a suspect but have not revealed their motives. Rights organisations in Kenya, where homosexual relations is illegal, have linked the victim’s sexuality to the murder. According to one organisation, over half of Kenya’s LGBTQ people have been abused. “Words alone cannot express how our community is feeling right now. Another life was taken by hate. “We will miss you,” tweeted Galck+, a rights organisation. According to the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, “Edwin’s death reminds us that LGBT bodies continue to be attacked throughout the nation.”

Discovered Body:

On Wednesday, his body was discovered. According to a witness, someone left a metal box on the side of the road in a car without a licence plate. After being notified, the police proceeded to open the box and found the corpse. “Right now, we have no idea why he was killed that way. “Specialists are addressing the situation,” police spokesperson Resila Onyango told The Star newspaper. Later, she texted Reuters to say that one male suspect had been apprehended, “but the case is still under investigation.” In Kenya, having homosexual relations may result in up to 14 years in jail. Members of the nation’s LGBTQ population routinely face shame and discrimination, even though the legislation is seldom enforced and attempts to decriminalise homosexual sex have been unsuccessful.

What Happened in the Edwin Chiloba Murder Case?

Police believe the two suspects are responsible for loading Chiloba’s corpse into a metal box before disposing of it in Halingham, near Kipkaren. According to Kimulwo, investigations indicated that the deceased seemed to have been strangled and had one eye gouged out. According to Peter Kimulwo, the DCI head for Uasin Gishu county, the motivation for the homicide is yet unclear. Kimulwo reported that on January 3, 2023, a leader notified police that a metal box had been placed on the side of the road in the Kipkaren area. Residents found an adult body wrapped in a woman’s clothing inside the metal box.

Because there were no identification documents, the corpse was transported to the MTRH mortuary while investigations were conducted. Police examined a particular plot where they questioned tenants who indicated he slept in room No. 11 near Noble Bliss Plaza since the victim lived in the Kimumu neighbourhood. The deceased lived with two other persons.

According to Kimulwo, Chiloba and pals went to the Tamasha club on New Year’s Eve before returning to their flat around three a.m. When they arrived, the neighbours’ discontent and shouts had already subsided. The dead were not seen, and the neighbours did not investigate, but on January 3, 2024, they saw a vehicle with two people loading a metal box before driving away. According to the neighbours, the house was producing a foul odour. “We believe the earlier disturbance the neighbours heard was when the deceased was slain,” Kimulwo said. He said the DCI kept eyeing the vehicle that dropped the corpse.

