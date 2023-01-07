Dave Silverbrand’s Cause of Death for a Former Great Journalist is Disclosed

A legend has left the planet. Longtime local author Dave Silverbrand dies away at the age of 76. Let’s examine his situation and Dave Silver brand’s cause of death in more depth.

How did Dave Silverbrand Fare?

Dave Silverbrand was a superb journalist who worked in print and radio well into his seventies. North Coast News announced his demise today at the age of 76. The North Coast News TV crew, announced on Facebook on Friday that Dave Silverbrand, their favourite reporter, had died. Our newsroom is feeling his absence. His absence is being felt in our newsroom. A Celebration of Life announcement will shortly be made.

Cause of Death for Dave Silver Brand:

Dave began his career at KIEM and has since worked at all of the Northcoast’s radio stations, bringing his imaginative storytelling skills everywhere he went. He had a remarkable talent for uncovering intriguing human interest tales in unexpected locations. He is receiving hospice care for a medical condition, according to reports from December 2022. But the particular cause has yet to be made known to the public.

His passing was verified through a post. The notification says he passed away quietly at St. Joseph Hospital with his cherished wife, Maria. Bernard Catholic Church in Eureka. Please pray for Dave’s family members. It’s a terrible day for everyone, and his absence is already deeply felt. His last image was captured on December 31st, 2022, New Year’s Eve. Please kindly post your favourite Dave-related memories and pictures in the comments. I’m grateful.

Who was Dave Silver Brand?

Silver brand, born on August 13th, 1946, has always been a storyteller. He was raised on the Central Coast after being born in King City, south of Salinas. His high school English instructor asked him to cover a town council meeting, which paved the way for him to pursue a career in journalism.

Work-Life:

His career as a television reporter in Maine, on the opposite coast, followed his graduation with a BA in journalism from San Jose State. He was a broadcast reporter for WGME 13 in Portland, Maine, for over 20 years. He developed a passion for feature reporting around that period and began looking for stories that added to “the fabric of existence.”

Dave Silverbrand’s Books Include:

While residing on the East Coast, he wrote the biographies “Dave’s People: A Maine Television Adventure” and “Marvelous Mainers,” both of which were published in 1982. He graduated with a master’s in English from what was then known as Humboldt State University in 1998 with a writing instruction concentration. In the future, he taught journalism at the College of the Redwoods.

Nina Winogradov, Silverbrand’s late wife, died before he did. She was murdered at an intersection near Zane Middle School in May 2013 while walking their dog Fiona, who was described in reports as “fluffy and white with dyed pink ears.” Then, Silverbrand said in a chat with the Times-Standard, “it got to be extremely well-known throughout town that she was the woman with the pink dog.” The two have been a team for more than 20 years.

Later, He Thought Back About Her During a YouTube Interview from 2014:

She reportedly taught Silverbrand how to handle life with humour, among other things. Second, since time passes and you never know how long it will continue, embrace every minute you spend with yourself and others you care about. This was the second most important lesson I learned from her. Later in life, Silverbrand had a keen interest in Cuba and made many trips there, including one immediately after Donald Trump was elected president and the lifting of the embargo. Nothing shouts love like a cup of Cuban ice cream; he said in a video he made on a visit there in 2016.

