Jessie J Announces Pregnancy after one year of Miscarriage in an Emotional Video

Bing Bang singer Jessie j on Friday 6th January announces her pregnancy news on her Instagram handles in an emotional video. The singer, 34 a year before in November 2021 suffered a miscarriage. Jessie in a documentary clip that began with showing her positive pregnancy test flaunts her baby bump during various months of her pregnancy. The video also included clips of her doctor’s scans of the growing baby, which is set to her singing sunflower.

She captioned the video: “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this,” asking her fans to be gentle with her wrote: “Please be gentle with me,” “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate-covered pickle with no questions asked,”

Following the pregnancy announcement the ” Bang Bang” singer has uploaded congratulations messages from her family, friends, and followers.

Kelly Rowland wrote: “AHHHHH SCREAMING CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU!!”

Stacey Solomon expressing her happiness wrote: “Oh Jessie I’m so happy for you. Love you,” while Leigh-Anne Pinnock added: “Congrats beauty.”

Although the singer when previously candid about her infertility issues in 2018 said: “I was told four years ago that I can’t ever have children. I don’t tell you, guys, for sympathy because I’m one of the millions of women and men that have gone through this and will go through this.”

Jessie J in November 2021 revealed that she had a miscarriage and by the time said: “to get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again,” while noting that she was grieving with the “millions of women all over the world [who] have felt this pain and way worse”.

“I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t,” she wrote in the since-deleted Instagram post.

On May 2022 she called her miscarriage a ” Silver linning” that she got to experience being pregnant, also said: “it opened the way for me to love myself deeper.”

Read Also: Who is Michael Snow Wife? How did Michael Snow Die? (republicmonews.com)