Who is Michael Snow Wife? How did Michael Snow Die?

Michael Snow the renowned Canadian artist, sculptor, and filmmaker took his last breath on 5th January 2023. The most experimental and influential filmmaker of his time was best known for Wavelength in 1967 and La Region Centrale in 1971. The artist on social media has poured tribute messages following his demise. People are thus curious to know to whom the Canadian sculptor and Experimental artist was married to. In this article, we will let you know all the details about his wife. But before taking a look at the filmmaker’s cause of death.

Michael Snow’s Death Reason revealed

Michael Snow at 94 died early on Thursday 5th January 2023. The representative for New York’s Jack Shainman Gallery which represents him shared the devastating news.

“Michael Snow’s extensive and multidisciplinary oeuvre included painting, sculpture, video, film, sound, photography, holography, drawing, writing, and music. His work explored the nature of perception, consciousness, language, and temporality,” the gallery wrote about him.

It added: “In addition, Snow was one of the world’s leading experimental filmmakers, inspiring the Structural Film movement with his groundbreaking film, Wavelength (1967).”

However, the statement did not reveal any cause of his demise. Moreover, none of his family members made any statement about the cause of his death. Netizens believed that his death might be of natural causes because of his old age. So at this point, we can’t say anything about how he died. We will update you soon as soon as we get sufficient details about the cause of his death.

Who is the Spouse of Michael Snow? Everything about his Personal Life

Michael Snow in his lifetime was married twice. His first wife was a fellow artist Joyce Wieland. They got married in 1956 and moved to New York with his wife in the early 1960s and were there for nearly a decade. As per the filmmaker, the move resulted in a rapid increase of creative ideas, and his work got recognized. In 1970 he returned to Canada and by that time established himself as a visual artist, filmmaker, and musician. Snow in 1976 divorced with Joyce ending their 20-year marriage. He then married Peggy Gale in 1990. Peggy is a curator and writer and together they share a son.

Michael Snow’s Net Worth

As a famous Canadian multimedia artist, Michael Snow has built a huge net worth. His net worth at the time of his death is estimated to be $ 20 million.

