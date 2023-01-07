Former NFL Star Peyton Hillis in ICU

Peyton Hillis, a former NFL player who saved his children from drowning, is reportedly in intensive care.

According to a family member, he is still unconscious after the accident in Pensacola, Florida, but his health is getting better. The children of Peyton are reportedly secure.

Greg Hillis, Peyton’s uncle, wrote on his Facebook page, “I just wanted to let everyone on Razorback Nation know that Peyton is doing better.

He is still receiving intensive care and is experiencing some issues with his kidneys and lungs, but the doctors claim that he is making progress. “.

Greg continued, “I just wanted to stop any rumors that might be started. He must be grateful for all the prayers that have been offered on his behalf, because I’m sure he would like everyone to know that.

Hillis, 36, was reported to have been transported by helicopter to the hospital following the alleged beach tragedy by Fox 24 anchor Alyssa Orange, who covers the Razorbacks.

Following a share from Greg Hillis earlier in the day on Thursday, she stated, “He remains unconscious in the ICU.”. “Family asks that you pray for him to recover quickly. “.

From 2008 to 2014, the former running back competed in the NFL for the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, and Denver Broncos. In addition, he appeared on the video game Madden ’12’s cover. Since then, he has started acting.

Hillis, who co-starred with Angela Cole in the independent thriller The Hunting, is rumored to be seeing Cole right now. Hillis and Amanda Hillis, his ex-wife, have two children together.

Fans have deluged the former basketball player’s Instagram page with prayers, hearts, and well wishes in general.

You did what any father would do, so we’re praying for you, big dawg. Get well soon.

Another follower added, “Praying for you and your family.”. “You should be proud; your children are secure.

Hillis is seen playing a video game of football with his 9-year-old son in an Instagram post from last year.

The father of two wrote, “You can take the man out of the game, but you can’t take the game out of the man.”. Thankful that, even if it’s my 9-year-old son, I can still kick a football player in the a**. “.

The native of Arkansas, who continues to pay close attention to the game, launched a podcast called In the Backfield and provided commentary on it using his extensive knowledge of it. Hillis revealed to WKYC Channel 3 in 2020 that the Cleveland Browns, for whom he “played in the backfield” from 2010 to 2011, are his favorite team and described what it’s like to “be a Brown. “.

“The Browns capture who I am. He noted that he liked living in Cleveland and added, “I love that they are old school. “Everything about them is the essence of who I am. Being a Brown just envelops your soul and makes you feel loved, in some strange way. It’s the most effective therapy session you’ve ever had. “. To confirm the incident and get the latest information, PEOPLE has contacted all parties.

Read Also – Immy Nunn Cause of death: Who was Immy Nunn?