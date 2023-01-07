Did Colin Farrell get married? Who is Colin Farrells partner?

Colin Farrell is an Irish professional actor. In 2020, Colin was voted Ireland’s 5th best film actor by The Irish Times. Colin Farrell is well-recognized for her work in the Tigerland (2000), Minority Report (2002), Daredevil (2003), Horrible Bosses (2011), and more. In 2022, Colin Farrell appeared in “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Thirteen Lives” films. Colin will be seen in the “Sugar” television series.

Friendly, funny and kind from the first time I ever interviewed him. Great to see Colin Farrell being honored at The Palm Springs International Film Festival. #psiff pic.twitter.com/4X9GwJaWNP — George Pennacchio (@abc7george) January 6, 2023

What is Colin Farrell ethnicity?

Colin Farrell’s full name is Colin James Farrell. Colin Farrell’s birth date is 31 May 1976, and Colin Farrell’s age is 46 years. Colin Farrell was born in Colin Farrell to Rita (née Monaghan) and football player Eamon Farrell. Colin has three siblings. Their names are Eamon Jr., Claudine and Catherine. Colin did his school St. Brigid’s National School. Colin Farrell’s ethnicity is Irish.

Who is Colin Farrell Wife?

Colin Farrell is an unmarried man. Colin Farrell met English actress and singer Amelia Warner during the filming of “Quills” in 2000. Colin dated her from July 2000 to November 2021. After this, Colin made a relationship with many partners, including actresses Elizabeth Taylor, American singer Britney Spears, Maeve Quinlan, and Angelina Jolie, American model Nicole Narain, and Demi Moore.

Colin Farrell was in a relationship with American model Kim Bordenway. In 2003, Colin’s son James Padraig was born to Kim Bordenway in Los Angeles. After this, from 2007 to 2008, Colin dated Muirine McDonnell. She was an Irish medical student. Colin was then in a relationship with British-American writer Emma Forrest for a year.

Colin was then in a relationship with Polish actress Alicja Bacheleda-Kurush, and they have a son named Henry Tadeusz. The couple ended their relationship in the middle of 2010.

What is Colin Farrell best known for?

Colin Farrell is best known for Tigerland, The Lobster, Minority Report, The New World, Seven Psychopaths, Saving Mr. Banks, Horrible Bosses, and In Bruges. Colin Farrell made his acting debut in 1998 with the “Ballykissangel” television series as Danny Byrne. In 1999, Colin made his film debut with “The War Zone” as Nick.

After that, Colin Farrell acted in many films and television series, including American Outlaws, Daredevil, A Home at the End of the World, Miami Vice, Alexander, Pride and Glory, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, Fright Night, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Artemis Fowl, The Batman, The North Water, Sesame Street, Saturday Night Live, Falling for a Dancer, and more.

