Ernesto Castano, the star of the 68 European Champion National team and defender of Juventus, passed away at 83. FIGC organized a moment of silence during the weekend championship matches to pay tribute to the legendary star.

The president of the Federcalcio, Gabriele Gravina, said: “It is another painful mourning for Italian football – he had the merit of modernizing the role of central defender and was the protagonist of Italy in ’68, which rekindled the passion for football in the country.”

Also, for this, we will always be grateful to him. Castano Azzurro forever”

What caused Ernesto Castano’s death?

Football Community is mourning the loss of a great player. His absence will not be recoverable. Ernesto’s cause of death is presently unknown. No official statement confirming the cause of his death was made by his family members or any other representative. While some people thought that the legendary footballer died for natural reasons. But at this point, we can’t say which reason led to his death. We will update you with the appropriate information whenever we get it.

Ernesto Castano’s Life Journey

Ernesto Castano was an Italian professional footballer born in Cinisello Balsamo, Province of Milan and raised in the Balsamic region. Ernesto plays as a defender. In 1956 at seventeen, he came to Legnano and established himself as a starter. H then joined Triestina the next year and played in a cadet tournament. At 18, he was selected by Juventus, the club where he won domestic championships.

His significant achievement in his career was the part of the 1968 UEFA Euro champion Italy national squad. Ernesto for Juventus played in twelve seasons, 3 championships and many Italian Cups.

Tributes Surfaced Online

Many people are expressing their sympathies towards the legendary star’s family. Social media is thus filled with his rest in peace messages. Our offerings and prayers are for his family and loved ones. May his divine soul rest in peace forever.

Utzi on Twitter wrote: “Ernesto Castano is a great piece of #Juventus history, often forgotten. Have a good trip “Tino.”

Renato Ghelli said: “Remembering a champion, captain of a winning Juve in the 60s. Ernesto Castano, RIP Captain”

Claudio Faragona commented: “A great Bianconero, a man of sports: for sporty Italy and its Cinisello country balm a significant loss.

Read Also: Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger And His 22 Fellow Inmates Sent To Jail: Some Charged With Serious Violent Offences