Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger and his 22 fellow inmates sent to jail: Some charged with Serious Violent Offences

Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspect murderer of the University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin, has been transported back to Idaho to face allegations. Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles told ABC News that Bryan landed earlier at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport in Washington state.

“It’s been a long day. The transport went really well,” Skiles said. “I would like to thank the Pennsylvania State Police and the Idaho State Police for all of their hard work and helping us make this happen.”

Bryan Kohberger, a Pennsylvania native who was charged with murdering four Idaho University students, was arrested in his home state on Friday. He was a PhD student in Washington State University’s criminal justice and criminology department. He was charged with first-degree murder, and burglary charges were presented in a court on Tuesday in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Kohberger and his 22 inmates are locked in the Latah County Jail in Moscow. While some of the inmates are facing severe offensive charges.

Kohberger’s attorney, Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar, stated that his client was “eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible.”

On Tuesday, the Moscow Police Department said that Meghan Marshall, Latah County Magistrate Judge issued a nondissemination order in the case.

“The order prohibits any communication by investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney concerning this case,” the department said, adding: “Due to this court order, the Moscow Police Department will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case.”

As per ABC News, the suspect with his father drove cross country to their Pennsylvania home. They moved into the white Hyundai Elantra, which investigators are looking at in connection to the murder.

According to Prosecutor Bill Thompson, the affidavit that details the reason for his arrest won’t be released until he returns to Idaho.

Read Also: Idaho Murder Update: White Hyundai Elantra Spotted In The Footage Is Key To Cracking Case