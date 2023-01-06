Is Beverley Mitchell still married? Who is Beverley Mitchell’s husband?

Beverley Mitchell is a famous American Actress and singer. Beverley Mitchell is well-recognized for her role as Lucy Camden in the “7th Heaven” television series. Mitchell is also famous for her work in the Hollywood Darlings, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and the Saw II series. In 2023, Beverley appeared in the “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” reality television show.

How tall is Beverley Mitchell?

Beverley Mitchell’s height is 5 feet 1 inch tall (According to Wikipedia). Beverley Mitchell’s weight is 50 kg (According to other sources). Beverley looks much younger than her face for her age. Beverley has maintained her body with her diet and workout. She looks absolutely young.

How old was Beverley Mitchell in 7th Heaven?

In the television series “Seventh Heaven”, Beverley Mitchell was about 16-17 years old. “Seventh Heaven” ran from 1996 to 2007, starring Beverley Mitchell from age 16 to age 27. According to Mitchell’s birth date, Beverley Mitchell’s age is 41 years as of 2022. Her birth date is 22 January 1981. Beverley Mitchell was born Sharon Weisz Mitchell and David Mitchell in Arcadia, California, U.S. Beverley Mitchell’s full name is Beverley Ann Mitchell.

Who is Beverley Mitchell’s husband?

Beverley Mitchell is a married woman. Beverley Mitchell married her long-time boyfriend on October 1, 2008, in Ravello, Italy, on the Amalfi Coast. Beverley Mitchell’s husband’s name is Michael Cameron. Beverley and Michael have three children, two daughters and a son. Their names are Hutton Michael Cameron, Kenzie Cameron and Mayzel Josephine Cameron. Beverley and Michael are still together and living a happy life with themselves and their children.

Why is Beverley Mitchell famous?

Beverley Mitchell made her acting debut in 1990 with “Big Brother Jake” as Cassie. The same year, Beverley also acted in the “Children of the Bride” movie as Jersey. In 1994, Beverley made her film debut with the “Killing Obsession” as Annie. In 2007, Beverley Mitchell also released her first album, “Beverley Mitchell”.

After that, Beverley Mitchell acted in many movies and television series, including Quantum Leap, Mother of the Bride, Melrose Place, The Faculty, White Dwarf, Right on Track, Get Out Alive, Hey Arnold!, Hometown Christmas, A Gift Wrapped Christmas, Candy Cane Christmas, In With The Old, Extreme Movie, Mean People Suck, The Crow: City of Angels, Snowmen, Uploaded, and more.

