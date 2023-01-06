Is Zoe Chao in a Relationship? Who is actress Zoe Chao dating?

Zoe Chao is a famous stage artist and television actress, as well as a screenwriter. Zoe Chao is famous for her role as Zoe in “The Afterparty” and Isobel in “Strangers” films. In 2022, Zoe Chao appeared in the “Love Life” television series as Sara Yang and in the “Senior Year” film as Tiffany Blanchette. Zoe Chao will be seen in the “Somebody I Used to Know” and “Your Place or Mine” films.

How old is Zoe Chao? What is Zoe Chao ethnicity?

Zoe Chao was born to her father, is a second-generation Chinese American and Irish roots mother in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S. Zoe Chao’s full name is Zoë Carroll Chao. Her birth date is September 19, 1985, and Zoe Chao’s age is 37 years. Zoe Chao did her school at The Wheeler School. She did her college at Brown University (BA) and then the University of California, San Diego (MFA). Zoe Chao’s nationality is American.

Who is Zoe Chao husband?

Zoe Chao, who is not married yet, is still single and looking for a partner. Zoe played the role of Isobel in the movie “Strangers”, who falls in love with and lives with the same gender. This film is an American comedy-drama series directed by Mia Lidofsky. After watching this movie of Zoe Chao, her fans started searching for Zoe Chao’s husband/partner. Her fans want to know Zoe Chao in a relationship and who is Zoe Chao husband.

What movies is Zoe Chao in?

Zoe Chao made her acting debut in 2006 with the “My Girlfriend’s Abroad” film. In 2011, Zoe made her television debut with the “The Protector” series as BAO House Girl. Zoe Chao is best known for her work in the God Particles, The OA, The Comeback, Rizzoli & Isles, and Long Weekend.

Zoe also acted in many movies, and tv series, including The Gordon Game, Center Pedal, Dirty Beautiful, Where’d You Go, Bernadette, The High Note, Almost Love, I Used to Go Here, Hart of Dixie, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, That’s What She Said, Monster Girls, Living with Yourself, Modern Love, and more.

