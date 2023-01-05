Who is Koryn Daniel Kraemer? Know More About MAX Attack Suspect

A suspect in Tuesday’s violent assault on a MAX station claims he committed the crime because he mistook the victim for a “robot.” Let’s find out who Koryn is. Daniel Kraemer in greater depth.

Who is Koryn Daniel Kraemer?

A man accused of chewing off an older man’s ear at a train station outside Portland, Oregon, told police he feared the victim was a robot there to kill him. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Koryn Daniel Kraemer was charged with second-degree assault on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday, the man accused of hitting an elderly man on a Gresham light rail platform on Tuesday told responding police that he had “saved his life.”

Koryn Daniel Kraemer’s Court Appearance:

On Wednesday, a bored Kraemer appeared before a Multnomah County judge in a courtroom, accompanied by a deputy. He began with a “not guilty” statement. The DA’s office statement revealed some details about the allegedly perpetrated incident. It happened just after two a.m. on Tuesday at the Cleveland TriMet MAX station off Northeast 8th Street in Gresham.

How does the suspect assault the victim?

Kraemer allegedly approached a 78-year-old man at the station and attacked him, biting his face. Kraemer ripped off the victim’s ear and some of the flesh from his face, exposing the victim’s skull, according to Gresham police. When Gresham police officers and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies came and arrested Kraemer, he was allegedly still biting the victim. “I was quite frankly in amazement,” said State Representative Ricki Ruiz, representing a large portion of Gresham. Seeing this close to where I live is problematic, concerning, and terrifying.

What happened to the victim?

Police and deputies were summoned to a light rail platform in Gresham around 2 a.m. Tuesday after a caller reported seeing a lot of blood and an assailant standing over a victim, according to a probable cause affidavit. According to the affidavit, police used force to separate Kraemer from the victim, who was later taken to the hospital. According to the affidavit, the victim’s right ear was slightly out of place during the incident, and the portion of his skull was visible. According to the document, he was unconscious but otherwise in good health. According to the police, the suspect identified himself as El Baker and was arrested under that name.

The motive of the suspect: statement

According to the DA’s office, Kraemer spoke with investigators in a second interview. According to the District Attorney’s Office, he believed the victim was a “robot” attempting to murder him “based on how the victim smelled.” According to the DA’s office, the responding law enforcement officers saved Kraemer’s life by separating him. “Kraemer also alleged that he spit out the victim’s meat that he had consumed,” Kraemer revealed to investigators that he had taken alcohol, marijuana, and fentanyl pills, according to the DA’s office.

