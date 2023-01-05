West Ham United joint-chairman David Gold dies at age 86

After a short illness, joint-chairman of West Ham David Gold has died at the age of 86. West Ham released a statement about David’s death: “It is with deep sadness that West Ham United FC confirm that our beloved joint-chairman David Gold passed away on Wednesday morning following a short illness.

“David Gold, 86, died peacefully with his devoted daughters, Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée Lesley, by his side.” In 2010 David took charge of West Ham along with David Sullivan. At that time, both purchased the majority of the share stake in the club. Till 2009 he was the co-owner and chairman of Birmingham city. David was a great fan of West Ham and spent his childhood just opposite the Boleyn Ground, the club’s former stadium. He also played for the club’s youth team.

His partner Sullivan shared the words on the death of his partner “On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold.

“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our club, in January 2010. David had a long-standing connection with the Hammers, having grown up opposite the Boleyn Ground in Green Street, and represented the club at junior level. He always wanted what was best for West Ham United, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.”

While another side, the Manager of the club David Moyes said “I am extremely sad to hear this news and, on behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold’s family at this very difficult time.

“Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear that he had a genuine and sincere love for the club and was a true supporter at heart. He took a great interest in the people working behind the scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed.”

People are paying tributes through Social Media

West Ham United

It is with deep sadness that West Ham United FC confirm that Joint Chairman David Gold passed away peacefully this morning following a short illness.

Lady Karren Brady

To a great man, a great friend for over 30 years and a complete gentleman – you will be missed. Rest in peace x

Birmingham City FC

The Club is devastated to learn of the passing of former Chairman David Gold at the age of 86.

Our thoughts are with his daughters Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée Lesley at this incredibly difficult time. 💙

Premier League

We are saddened at the passing of West Ham’s joint-chairman David Gold, who has died aged 86.

The Premier League offers our sincere condolences to David’s family and friends, and everyone at West Ham, at this sad time.

Read Also: Who is Ruth Tembo? A 14-year-old Marymount Secondary School student died in a bus accident