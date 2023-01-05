The disappearance of Adamaris Garcia remains a mystery. Get to know the 21-year-old women of NYC

A young Queens girl Adamaris Garcia disappeared while on her way home to work New Year’s Eve. On Saturday, the 21-year-old girl was last seen around 11:15 p.m. aboard a northbound N train to head to her home in Queens. An investigation is going on for searching by the New York Police Department. So far, no arrests have been made. Also, there is no information about the girl’s whereabouts.

Her mother said to Telemundo 47: “My daughter, I love her and miss her a lot. She needs to be here with us,” her mother, Amanda Robles, added, “Investigators say there are going to go there to find out what happened through cameras — to check if she got off the train or took another train or what happened,”

What Happened on the New Year’s Eve?

According to the statement her mother made to the police department, after getting off at 9:00 p.m. from her usual weekend shift at Rue 57 in Midtown, hanging out with friends for a while, and around 11:00 p.m. hopped on the N train to head to the Queensboro Plaza station. After that, there were no whereabouts. Her cousin Tannia Illescas said:

“She doesn’t usually get off at Queensboro Plaza. Adamaris doesn’t do any transfers. She usually just takes the R,”

Physical Appearance of the Girl

Gracia is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. Her hair colour is dark, and her body is thin. Gracia was wearing a black outfit with long sleeves, black and white sneakers and black socks on the day of her missing.

Investigation Updates

The New York Police Department investigates if she walked out of the station. They are asking people to inform them if they have any whereabouts of the missing girl. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

It was reported that more than 13000 people were missing in New York City last year. However, the majority of cases of disappearing people were quickly solved.

Read Also: Who Was Irene Banerjee Husband? How Did The Chippendales Founder Die?