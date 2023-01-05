How did ETU organizer Stuart Elliott die? The cause of death Explained

Stuart Elliott, the organizer of the ETU, died. Let’s take a closer look at Stuart Elliott’s death and the cause of death.

How did ETU organizer Stuart Elliott die?

Stuart Elliott, a former ETU organizer, died on January 3, 2023. The terrible news was published on Facebook by the official page of the Electrical Trades Union. “The ETU sends profound condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of ETU organizer Stuart Elliott, who passed away on 3 January,” they stated.

What is Stuart Elliott’s Cause of Death?

The death of Stuart Elliott has left the community in mourning. Apart from the confirmation of his death, it is yet unknown what caused it, and the exact cause of Stuart Elliott’s death has not been revealed. We are attempting to contact Stuart Elliott’s friends and family to discover more about his cause of death.

Who is Stuart Elliott?

Stuart was an ETU workplace leader during the 2018 Downer EBA campaign, which resulted in good wage increases for workers after they took aggressive industrial action. In 2019, he began working as an ETU organizer out of the union’s Newcastle office, serving members from various industries. Stuart has worked in mines, power plants, and gas plants all around Australia. A real Hunter local, Stuart was thrilled to know ‘every town and valley around here’. Stuart was a keen cricketer who once took nine wickets for seven runs while playing the guitar for the punk band Vehement.

Tribute to Stuart Elliott:

Kristal Barrett stated, ” Stuart, rest in peace. You made a many difference in the lives of countless individuals, including mine. The person’s time on Earth has sadly ended. We wish him eternal peace and express our condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. Please leave a memorial in the comment box below to honour Stuart Elliott’s death.

