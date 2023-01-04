Is Luke Kleintank Engaged? Who is Luke Kleintank’s wife?

Luke Kleintank is a professional actor. Luke is best known for his work and role as Finn Abernathy in the movie “Bones”, and as Joe Blake in the television series “The Man in the High Castle”. From 2021 to the present, Luke Kleintank has appeared in the television series “FBI: International”.

Just realize that Luke Kleintank who play Scott Forrester in FBI International, is the one who play Joe Blake in “The Man in the High Castle” with Alexa Davalos aka Kristin Gaines in Most Wanted 😅😂

Juliana Craines and Joe Blake are reunited again pic.twitter.com/h3pC5R642D — Camille ™ (@CamilleLMoon) October 18, 2022

How old is Luke Kleintank?

Luke Kleintank was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. After two years when Luke was two years old, he and his family were movies to Guadalajara, Mexico. Luke Kleintank’s age is 32 years, and his birth date is May 18, 1990. Luke Kleintank’s descent is Dutch and German. Luke Clinton’s nationality is American. Luke Kleintank has six siblings. Their names are Nathan, Jacob, Sarah, Ruth, and Benjamin Kleintank.

Who is Luke Kleintank wife?

Luke Kleintank is not married. Luke Clinton got engaged in December 2018. Luke Kleintank’s wife is Christina Vigneaud. Cristina Vignaud is the daughter of Argentine diplomat Juan Carlos Vignaud. Not much is known about Christina Vigneaud, the wife of Luke Kleintank. Luke Clinton and his wife Cristina Vignaud were seen together at many events and programs.

What movies has Luke Kleintank been in?

Luke Kleintank made his acting debut in 2009 with the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” television series as Greg. In 2014, Luke made his film debut with “1000 to 1: The Cory Weissman Story” as Brendan “Pops” Trelease. After that, Luke acted in many movies and television series, including Phantom Halo, Crown Vic, The Good Neighbor, The Goldfinch, Dark House, Midway, Gossip Girl, The Young and the Restless, Person of Interest, Pretty Little Liars, No Ordinary Family, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and more.

