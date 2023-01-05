Boeing 777-300 aircraft tragedy explained | The man in his 50s died in what way

After a passenger passed away during the flight, the KLM airline diverted their Boeing 777-300 to Shannon Airport. Read all the details in this article about why this incident happened and the reason behind the death of a 50-year-old man.

What happened with Boeing 777-300 aircraft

This event happened in the early morning; The flight was diverted to Shannon Airport after the sudden death of a passenger. Flight 714 KLM from Royal Dutch Airline was taken off to Amsterdam, The Netherlands, from Paramaribo, Suriname, northeastern coast of South America. The staff of Boeing 777-300 informed the local authorities at the time of confusion that time the aircraft was flying about two hours southwest of Ireland. The crew reported to the local air traffic controller that they had a passenger feeling unwell.

The passenger, who was around in his 50s, received the doctor’s care but died unexpectedly. At the time of the incident, the flight crew member approached Shannon’s relevant authorities to divert the craft and land at Shanno’s airport. After landing the aircraft at Shanno’s airport, the airport staff and the doctors came to help the passenger.

The reason behind the death of the Passenger

The passenger was announced dead aboard the plane, and his body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick for autopsy. A senior cabin staff member informed about the incident, ” suprisngly the the man was of a family vacation at the time of incident”. Garda’s spokesman confirmed that the airport authority reported the “sudden death” early morning. According to officials of Garda, the body will return to his country. They also confirmed that a post-mortem examination would be done of the body. After all of this, two hours late, around six in the morning, the flight proceeded to Amsterdam.

Earlier on January 1, a similar incident happened with the KLM flight when they diverted it to Shannon Airport due to a young woman who appeared to suffer from a stroke. Later the flight landed at Shannon airport at 1:50 pm on Sunday; the young lady was taken to the University Hospital Limerick.

If we talk about the statics, Shannon airport handled more the 60 emergency landing cases in the year 2022; when a flight took off to Columbia from Turkey in October, a passenger was declared dead just after the plane was redirected to Shannon.

