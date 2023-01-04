According to Cheryl Burke, ex Matthew Lawrence has moved on too quickly

Cheryl Burke made a comment about her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence for moving to a new relationship with Chilli; he called out it as “fast” because just after four months after the couple finalized their divorce.

Cheryl Burke posted a story on her Instagram and called it, “That was fast…”. The mysterious post came just after few hours after the TLC singer’s representative Christal Jordan, telling to Page Six, “never seen her this in love” to confirm their romance. Further, she added, “She is glowing , both look cute together”.

“Just before Thanksgiving day, the pair turned their friendship to romantic as told by Christal Jordan to TMZ. The real name of Chilli is Rozonda Thomas, was already introduced Matthew to her family. Just a few days ago, the couple came on Instagram and danced to “Take on Me” by A-ha; in the video, both are seen in the same attire. Although all of this, Burke is still feeling “good” toward the new year.

Cheryl Burke posted a video on TikTok on the remixed song of Bebe Rexha and David Guetta’s “I’m Good(Blue).” In this video, Cheryl saw getting ready. While in the background, the song “I’m good, yeah, I’m feeling alright / Baby I’m gonna have the best f—kin’ night of my life” was playing, and Burke poured the perfume on herself. Along with this post, the dancer writes some short lines, “Mood going into 2023,” with the hashtag “#causeimgood”.

After three years of marriage, Cheryl Burke filed a case for divorce from Matthew. The dance mentioned the reason “Irreconcilable differences” for their separation. Some unofficial sources claimed that the Choreographer Cheated the “Boy Meets World” alum. The exciting part of their divorce is that they separated in September, yet they are fighting over custody of their dog named, Ysabella.

If we talk about the current situation, Burk is officially single, and Lawrence and chilli confirmed their relationship after six months of rumours when they were spotted together in Hawaii.

