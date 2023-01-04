Who is Arash Ferdowsi’s Wife? The Iranian-American Billionaire Identity Explored

Arash Ferdowsi is an Iranian- American business, Tycon, the co-founder of the software company Dropbox. From June 2007 to October 2016, Arash worked as Dropbox’s chief technology officer and left the company in 2020. Many people on the internet are curious to know who the billionaire is married to. But Arash’s marital status is currently unknown, and there is no information about whom the entrepreneur is dating. Let’s see more about his Early life, family, education and career.

The Iranian-American Billionaire Arash Ferdowsi’s Identity Explored

Arash Ferdowsi was born on 7th October 1985, in Overland Park, Kansas, US. Ferdowsi did his schooling at the Blue Valley Northwest High School in his hometown Overland Park, graduating first in his class. He earned his electrical engineering and computer science degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology but dropped out of his programme in his last year to concentrate on his business.

Ferdowsi is the son of Iranian Immigrant Gholam Ferdowsi and Tahmineh “Tammy” Faridazar and holds Iranian and American nationality. His father, a mortgage broker, is a native of Tabriz in northwestern Iran. After the 1979 Iranian revolution, his parents settled in the US. Any additional information about his parents is not known. There are also no details as to whether the business tycoon has siblings. We will update you whenever we get any information regarding his family.

Arash Ferdowsi’s Professional Career

Ferdowsi co-founded Dropbox with his business partner, Drew Houston, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in June 2007. Later in September moved his company to San Francisco and raised working capital from Accel Partners, Y Combinator, Sequoia Capital and some individual investors. In March 2018, his company Dropbox was subjected to an initial public offering valued at around US$9.2 billion. Ferdowsi served the company as a chief technology officer from June 2007 to October 2016. He left the company in 2020.

In 2011 Ferdowsi was named 30 under 30 top entrepreneurs list in Inc. Magazine and the 40 under 40 list in Fortune Magazine. He was also awarded “Founder Of The Year” by a famous American online newspaper TechCrunch.

