How did Playwright and Librettist Bridgette Wimberly die? Death Reason Revealed

The Playwright and Librettist Bridgette Wimberley had a sudden demise at the age of 68. Ms Wimberly was known as the playwright of the Off-Broadway hit Saint Lucy’s Eyes, and the opera Charlie Parker’s Yardbird. Her death news was made public by her family to the New York Times.

The New York Times Arts on Twitter wrote: Bridgette A. Wimberly, a playwright whose first staged work, a drama about abortion, was an Off-Broadway hit in 2001, and who later made a mark in opera, writing the libretto for the widely produced “Charlie Parker’s Yardbird,” has died at 68.

Bridgette Wimberly’s Death Reason Revealed

Bridgette Wimberly’s death was due to the complications of a series of strokes. Her family members or any other representative have not revealed any additional information. Media personalities are trying to reach out to her family members. We will update you as soon as we get any further information regarding the matter.

Tributes Paid to Bridgette Wimberly

Wimberly’s sudden demise has shocked everybody. The Playwright’s fans on social media accounts are paying tribute to her. Our condolences and prayers are also with her family in this challenging time. May the divine soul rest in peace forever.

Ralph Lewis paid tribute: “Rest in peace, Bridgette. So lucky to have met you at the Lincoln Center Directors Lab, where I believe St. Lucy’s Eyes began in our New Dramatist workshop, and so proud that Peculiar Works exhibited one of your films in our Big Art @ CHARAS event. Such a really kind and very smart human. You will be missed.”

Opera Philadephia Praising, her work, wrote: “We are deeply saddened to learn Bridgette A. Wimberly has passed away. Bridgette was the librettist for “Charlie Parker’s YARDBIRD,” written with composer Daniel Schnyder. Praised by critics, the work has gone on to be performed by opera companies across the country.”I feel that what he passed on was that he inspired so many people to create, he opened up the doors, he set the birds free, the people free, the music free, like with what he did with the blues,” Bridgette told the Philadelphia Inquirer in 2015 when the piece premiered. “What he did for jazz itself was allow others to do what he was not able to do in his lifetime.”

Mona. R. Washington expressed his heartfelt condolence: “Bridgette Wimberly is gone. My God, I am going to miss her. So talented, kind, a killer sense of humor…and dedicated to the theatre. May she RIP.”

Who was Bridgette Wimberly? Everything About the Playwright and Librettist

Ms Wimberly was born on 7th January 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio. She started her career as a medical researcher at Columbia- Presbyterian Medical Centre but later moved to follow her passion into the writing sphere and got her playwright recognition for her 2001 Women’s Project Theatre Production of Saint Lucy’s Eyes, in which a grandmother conducts an illegal abortion secretly. The play proved as a booster in her career.

She was also a playwright in the opera Charlie Parker’s Yardbird in 2015 in Philadelphia. The Separation of Blood, commissioned by The Ensemble Studio Theatre/Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, won the 2007 Healty Black Family Award from the University of Pittsburgh. In 2009 received an appreciation award for starting the festival of ten-minute plays for Going to the River, which resulted in the making of fourteen short plays.

