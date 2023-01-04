When did Jim Gaffigan get married? Who is Jim Gaffigan’s wife?

Jim Gaffigan is best known as a stand-up comedian. Jim is also an actor, writer and producer. Jim Gaffigan’s content is mostly about food, religion, parenthood, laziness and general observation. Jim Gaffigan is known as a “clean” comic. Jim Gaffigan released several comedy specials such as Obsessed, Cinco, Mr. Universe, and Quality Time, for which Jim received a Grammy nomination.

What nationality is Gaffigan?

Jim Gaffigan’s birth name is James Christopher Gaffigan. Jim Gaffigan was born in Elgin, Illinois, U.S to Michael A. Gaffigan and Marcia Gaffigan. Jim Gaffigan’s age is 56 years, and his birth date is July 7, 1966. Jim Gaffigan is of Irish descent. Jim Gaffigan’s nationality is American.

What movies did Jim Gaffigan play in?

Jim Gaffigan made his film debut in 1998 with “The Real Howard Spitz” as Storekeeper. In 2022, Jim Gaffigan also acted in the Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Disenchanted, Collide, Peter Pan & Wendy, and Linoleum films. In 2023, Jim Gaffigan will be seen in the “Providence” and “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story” films.

Jim Gaffigan also acted in many movies, including Entropy, Super Troopers, 13 Going on 30, Igby Goes Down, Stephanie Daley, The Great New Wonderful, The Love Guru, Trust the Man, The Slammin’ Salmon, It’s Kind of a Funny Story, Howard Cantour.com, Experimenter, Chappaquiddick, Super Troopers 2, Them That Follow, The Day Shall Come, Above the Shadows, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Most Wanted, Playmobil: The Movie, and more.

Who is Jim Gaffigan’s wife?

Jim Gaffigan married in 2003. Jim Gaffigan’s wife’s name is Jenny Gaffigan. She is also an actress. Jim and Jenny married on July 26, 2003. The couple has seven five children. Their names are Jack Gaffigan, Marrey Gaffigan, Katie Louise Gaffigan, Patrick Gaffigan, and Michael Gaffigan. Jim and his family previously lived in a 2-room apartment in the Manhattan borough of New York City but moved to a larger house in Manhattan in 2015. Jim used to take his family along on tour.

