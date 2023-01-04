Jeremy Renner Health Updates After Snowplow Accident: Transferred to ICU after Surgery

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was in critical but stable condition as he was transferred to the intensive care unit following his surgeries from injuries sustained during his tragic snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. The star’s representative released a statement revealing his health updates said:

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023,”

“He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

His representative continued: “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,”

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

According to the Reno, Gazette-Journal reports, Jeremy was run over his leg with a snowplow to assist a stranded car.

On Wednesday, the “Hawkeye” star, in a post made on Instagram, expressed his gratitude and thanked his fans for the kind words but also said that he is “too messed up now to type.

Jeremy posted his first picture after surgery from the hospital on Instagram.Many actors reacting to the post wrote get well soon messages and sent prayers for him.

Chris Patt wrote: “Continued prayers your way brutha (red heart emoji).”

Chris Hemsworth said: “Speedy recovery, buddy. Sending love your way.”

Chris Evans commented: Tough as nails. Love you, buddy (red heart emoji).”

Michelle Monaghan wrote: “Damnn buddy. Good to see that face of yours. Wishing you nothing but love and a steady and safe recovery

Vernon Davis wrote: J love you, bro, and still praying for you. ”

The county’s Major Accident Investigation Team looks into the accident’s circumstances.

Read Also: Who Is Arash Ferdowsi’s Wife? The Iranian-American Billionaire Identity Explored