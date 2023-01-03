Jeremy Renner in ‘stable condition’ after accident

According to Jeremy Renner’s spokesperson, the actor was gravely harmed in an accident while shovelling snow on Sunday. His condition was assessed as “critical but stable.” A spokesman for the Hawkeye actor stated, “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries sustained after suffering a weather-related incident while shovelling snow earlier today.”

They said, “His family is with him, and he is getting first-rate treatment.”

Renner was airlifted to the hospital, according to Deadline.

According to eyewitness accounts, Renner was clearing the road a quarter mile from his home in Reno, Nevada so his family could escape a snowstorm, as reported by TMZ. Despite its safety features, a neighbor claimed that the Sno-Cat plow ran over one of the actor’s legs.

A doctor neighbor who heard that he was bleeding profusely applied a tourniquet to his leg until emergency personnel could be summoned.

According to TMZ, the Sno-Cat was impounded by police after they arrived at the scene at 8 p.m. Driving on a flooded highway, a car shoots up two water sprays. After a strong storm brought drenching rain, Northern California experienced flooding. Local authorities reported that the actor was taken in a care flight to a nearby hospital on Sunday morning after sustaining a “traumatic injury.”.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office stated in a statement that it “responded to a traumatic injury in the vicinity of Mt Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada” on Sunday morning around 9 a.m. Renner was reportedly the only one involved in the event, which was under investigation.

The Hurt Locker and The Town roles earned the 51-year-old actor two Academy Award nominations during the course of his acting career. He gained notoriety by portraying the character Hawkeye, portrayed by Clint Barton in the Marvel films, as well as by appearing in the Mission: Impossible film series.

Renner is the owner of a ranch that has a view of Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountains. On New Year’s Eve, a snow storm that slammed the region caused 35,000 houses to lose power. Over the last week, the “blizzard of the century” wreaked havoc over much of the US, leaving at least 60 people dead.

Over the weekend, authorities issued warnings about icy roads and winter driving conditions to those who had travel plans through the Sierra Nevada.

“Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke,” Renner wrote alongside a picture of snow in the area that she posted to Twitter on December 13. “.

He shared a number of videos on Instagram of himself operating a snow plow, noting on one: “Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids. “.

The next project for Renner is the second season of the Paramount crime drama Mayor of Kingstown, which will premiere in two weeks.

