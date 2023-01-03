Does Damar Hamlin have a girlfriend? latest health update on Damar Hamlin

24 years old Damar Hamlin was born in March 1998 and a native of Western Pennsylvania. Damar was drafted in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills while, at that time, he was playing as a defensive back for his college team. In May 2022, he made a deal for four years with the team. Earlier in his college days, he played for Buffalo Bills. He gained popularity in high school and received many offers from different teams like Notre Dame, Ohio State and big-time schools.

But Damar decided to play with Pittsburgh and stay near his hometown. This star player accumulated 275 tackles and six interceptions in a five-year-long career. According to the official website of Pittsburgh, he was chosen as the athlete of the week on 9/18/2018. In the Quick Lane bowl game, he tallied 13 tackles and one interception against Eastern Michigan, significantly impacting Pittsburgh’s victory.

After all of this he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills. He had a career year with the Bills until an unfortunate injury happened. During the 12 weeks of the NFL regular season, Hamlin made total tackles with 72 tackles.

Details about Damar Hamlin’s girlfriend:

Damar Hamlin still does not reveal anything about his relationship. Still, it is unclear whether he is in a relationship; no official information is yet available. He does not provide any official announcement about his wife/girlfriend or personal information.

What happened to Damar Hamlin:

On Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and is still in critical condition. The Buffalo Bill’s official Twitter handle updated the news “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field, and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

The game was stopped immediately and postponed due to injury. The NFL did not provide any update about the rest of the game that would be played. The game reached the first quarter’s final moments, and Hamline tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. According to ESPN correspondent Hamlin,” he made a hit, then he got up , went for few steps and then just fell to the ground”.

Netizens sharing their views on Social Media

adizlady

Praying for Damar, Lord God, I pray that u touch and heal his body feel the minds of the doctors, dear Lord give them the knowledge & wisdom that they need to help this young man; Lord Jesus ur the ultimate healer, and I believe in our name that Damar is healed Amen 🙏🏽

Montreal Canadiens

Our thoughts are with Damar Hamlin, his family, and our friends in Buffalo. The entire sporting world is behind you during this difficult time.

Robert

I’m in the hospital and scheduled for open-heart triple bypass surgery tomorrow. I know that there are so many prayers for my protection tomorrow.

I send those prayers for you, young man. I pray that God holds you in his hands. God is able!

