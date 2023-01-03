Know about Ken Block Cause of Death and How die died founder of Hoonigan Ken Block?

Ken Block’s official Instagram channel Hoonigan shared the information through a post on Tuesday announcing that Ken block is passed away. On Monday, the 55-year-old professional driver and co-founder of Hoonigann died in a snowmobile accident.

Details about the snowmobile crash:

Hoonigan writes on Instagram, “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today.Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.Please respect the family’s privacy while they grieve and direct all inquiries to Travis Clarke / [email protected]”.

This legendary car star was spending their days at his ranch in Utah. He also shared some pictures on Instagram of snow falling earlier this week. He showed the photos of snowmobiles and wrote the caption, “This is how some mornings at my ranch in Utah look this time of year – freshly coated with snow!”

The last few Instagram shows that he was celebrating Christmas with the family and posting these lines with pictures of his family members “Merry Christmas from the Blocks, from Baldface Lodge! Here’s a photo dump of some of my fav shots. From the amazing snow, to the incredible hospitality of Jeff Pensiero and his family, to watching Jamie Lynn scale the rafters to install the star on the tree, to watching my kids get better and better at shredding… it was an epic holiday trip. Hope you all had a great holiday! #shredholiday #BaldfaceLodge”.

Police report on Ken Block’s snowmobile accident

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of Ken Block. At the time of the accident, he was riding on a steep slope in the Mill Hollow area outside Woodland, Utah. He left his family members and said that he was riding with a group of friends, but the police found him alone after the accident. He was declared dead on the spot. He left his wife and three children behind. Now all their friends and family members are paying tribute to him.

People are pouring tribute on Social Media:

Larry Chen

I’m going to miss you, bud. Thank you for everything you have done for me and my family. Not to mention singlehandedly push car culture to new heights.

Andrew Huberman

Such a huge loss. Ken was a truly bright light: huge heart, huge fire inside and a visionary in every way. My deepest condolences and prayers to his family and close friends. And may he inspire us all to be better people.

Khyzyl Saleem