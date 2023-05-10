Why Did Christine Costner, Kevin Costner’s Wife Of 18 Long Years, File For Divorce? 

After 18 years of marriage, Christine, who filed for divorce, wed Kevin Costner in 2004. They have three children together.

After 18 years of marriage, American actor Kevin Costner’s wife Christine Costner has filed for divorce. The divorce petition submitted by the 49-year-old handbag designer was dated Monday, May 1, 2023. To learn more about what happened, keep reading.

Christine Has Filed For Divorce

Christine, who owns the handbag line Cat Bag Couture, listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation in the application, albeit the precise cause is unknown. According to Costner’s agent, “It is with tremendous. In a statement to People, Costner’s agent said: “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”

The representative said, “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this challenging time. According to TMZ, Christine is requesting shared custody of their three children. On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the Yellowstone actor submitted his response to the divorce petition and a request for joint custody. Coupled up since September 2004, they have three kids: 12-year-old Grace, 14-year-old Hayes, and 15-year-old Cayden.

She Don’t Required Spousal Support

According to the paperwork, Christine is not requesting spousal support. Laura Wasser, Kevin’s attorney, says, “Spousal support to be payable to petitioner pursuant to the terms of the parties’ Premarital Agreement,” alluding to a prenuptial agreement between the former marriage. Costner said to People in November 2022 that his wife “does stuff that are absolutely… Just to help. She makes the house look nicer.

Relationship Of Six Years Before Marriage

“She has made everything warmer. She does these tiny things, and I believe it’s because of the power of love, but she also makes her house that way, he continued. “Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we support each other,” he remarked as they discussed their relationship during the pandemic. Our home is like a river; all you have to do is go with the flow. And whatever you anticipated, it might still be possible, but you’ll have to adapt to whatever the day brings.

Before getting married, the former couple had a six-year relationship. Prior to getting divorced in 1994, Costner was married to Cindy Silva for sixteen years. He has a son with Bridget Rooney, with whom he had a brief romance in 1996, and three children with Silva.

