Tennis Star Jayne Hrdlicka Mourns Her Husband Jason Gaudin’s Loss

Jayne Hrdlicka, chair of Tennis Australia and chief executive of Virgin Australia, is grieving the loss of her husband Jason Gaudin, who had been battling cancer for a long time.

Jayne’s Husband Jason Is No More

Jason Gaudin, the husband of Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka, passed away after a long battle with cancer. Even though Mr. Gaudin had a much lower public profile than his wife, he worked as the head of corporate and investment banking for Australia and New Zealand at Wells Fargo Bank and enjoyed a very successful corporate career.

As many of the people are aware, in November of the year 2019, her husband Jason was given the all-clear from a rare, aggressive, and ultimately fatal form of cancer. In addition to Ms. Hrdlicka, who was born in the United States, Mr. Gaudin is survived by their two sons, Alec, who was born in the year 2004, and Josh, who was born in the year 2007.

Jayne Mounrs Her Husband’s Loss

Jayne informed that she was announcing with a very heavy heart that her husband has now passed away after a long, difficult, and brave battle. She also stated that for the good of Jason, she was appreciative that the enduring is behind him and that it was a devastating loss for her and her children’s sake.

He had a quick and sharp wit and was such a kind, loving, fun, and adventurous person. Many people will miss Jason as a father, husband, son, brother, and friend. Their previous residence, the Victorian Hawthorn mansion Crossakiel, was up for sale in the year 2022 for between $18 and $19 million.

They had purchased the five-room Victorian-period home for $13.3million in 2016. Ms Hrdlicka had recently been the President of the A2 dairy organization, however remained down from that job in December 2019 after only two years in the top work.

Jayne Went Through Unexpected Changes

Jayne initially didn’t say much about the departure, but she later said that she had to deal with unexpected changes in her personal life. Yet, she said her significant other’s disease conclusion was the reason she had left A2.

Ms. Hrdlicka stated that she will be taking leave for the next few weeks to spend time with her family. She also stated that she deeply appreciated the sincere support and compassion from so many over the past couple of years as Jason and her worked through his various treatment phases and challenges.

She added that her significant other’s strength, unquestionably uplifting outlook and enthusiasm for his young men empowered him to live a long time past the assumptions for his primary care physicians, and for that they were honored and appreciative.

From January of the year 2013 to August of the year 2018, Mr. Gaudin was the head of corporate and investment banking for Australia and New Zealand at the American multinational Wells Fargo Bank.

Before that, he was the overseeing overseer of Balmoral Obligation Warning for quite a long time up to January 2013. From the year 1987 to the year 1990, he attended the University of Queensland, where he earned a Bachelor of Economics degree. Mr. Gaudin and Ms. Hrdlicka were honored on the school’s donors board in the year 2014 for their significant contributions to the fundraising campaign of Melbourne’s prestigious Scotch College.

