Who was Nick Gilbert? How did he die

Regrettably, on May 6, 2023, Nick Gilbert, the 26-year-old son of Dan Gilbert, owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, passed away. Below is all the information we have regarding his tragic death.

Nick Gilbert: Who was he

Originally from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Nick Gilbert was 26 and became famous as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ lucky charm during several NBA Draft Lotteries.

He represented the team from 2011 to 2013 before taking a hiatus, and then returned in 2018 and helped the team land Collin Sexton as their No. 8 overall pick. In addition to his role in the NBA Draft Lottery, Gilbert was well-known for his distinctive bowties.

The Cleveland Cavaliers honored Gilbert’s memory by dedicating their 2022-2023 season to him and displaying a bowtie emblem on their jackets.

Nick Gilbert: Cause of death

Regrettably, Gilbert had been battling neurofibromatosis since birth, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissues throughout the body.

Unfortunately, there is currently no cure for this condition. Gilbert’s condition had worsened significantly, and he underwent multiple surgeries in 2022 to address it.

Some of Gilbert’s hospital stays lasted for more than a month. As mentioned in his obituary, he passed away peacefully at home in his family’s company.

NF Foward: What is it?

In 2017, the Gilbert family established NF Forward, a non-profit organization that supports research and raises awareness for neurofibromatosis.

The organization’s funding goes towards vision restoration and gene therapy, among other things. Nick’s mother, Jennifer, serves as the board member and president of the organization.

Every November, NF Forward organizes a gala called “beNeFit,” which has raised over $55 million for neurofibromatosis research.

Social Media Tributes to Nick Gilbert:

