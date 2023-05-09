What happened to Annie McCarrick? Who is Annie McCarrick?

Thirty years after American Annie McCarrick disappeared in Ireland, new questions have been raised about her disappearance.

The 27-year-old student teacher from Long Island disappeared in 1993 after telling friends she was walking in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

A new true-crime documentary on RTE in Ireland focuses on her disappearance and the cases of other missing women in the east of Ireland. It revealed that Annie was stalked and assaulted just weeks before she disappeared.

The first episode of Missing: Beyond the Vanishing Triangle airs tonight in Ireland and shows a possible serial killer is up to the task.

Who is Annie McCarrick?

Annie McCarrick is the only daughter of two parents from long island.

In 1993 she went missing, and her disappearance is suspicious. She lived in Ireland, was popular enough, and had many friends.

What happened to Annie McCarrick?

In Enniskerry, she went missing; she told her friends that she was going for a walk down the streets on March 29, 1993.

She was seen last time in footage of CCTV before 11 am sharp on Sandymount Road in south Dublin on the same day.

What happened after she disappeared?

Annie did not go to work on Saturday, March 27th. She also invited her friends over for dinner that day, but they were nowhere to be seen when they arrived.

On Sunday, 28 March, she no longer showed up for work, and in the evening, her friend came to her house and later reported her missing to the Irishtown Garda Police Department.

The mother, Nancy, arrived in Ireland for a scheduled visit to Ireland on March 30, confirming her missing person report.

The Garda appealed to find Annie, and her case lacked direct evidence of foul play, and she was declared missing. Her father, John, is a former police officer. Shortly after her disappearance, he traveled to Ireland with her New York attorney, Michael Griffiths.

They stayed for weeks to do their research. They were approached for information and offered a reward of 100,000 Irish punts. Despite their efforts, they could not proceed with the investigation, a situation reflected in the Garda investigation.

Information that we have now?

The investigation into Annie McCarrick’s disappearance continues “open and vigorous” today.

On the 30th anniversary of her disappearance in March, Garda reclassified her case as a homicide investigation, but her remains have never been found.

Gardai collected thousands of documents and made more than 300 statements in the 30 years since the investigation began.

