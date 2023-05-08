Forner WWE Star Sara Lee Autopsy Reports Her Cause of Death

The post-mortem report shows that Sara drank a combination of doxylamine, amphetamines, and liquor, which brought about blended drug poisonousness.

Former WWE Star Sara Lee Dies Of Heavy Drug Consumption

According to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ, former WWE wrestler Sara Lee, who passed away in October of last year, was found to have committed suicide after consuming a lethal combination of drugs and alcohol. Sara left letters of intent at the scene of her death, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office report.

Terri, Sara’s mother, had posted the news about her daughter’s passing on Facebook, requesting privacy and asking for prayers for the family. People learned from a family source a few months after Sara’s death that the wrestler had been drinking heavily on the night of her death and that her death was an accident.

However, the autopsy report reveals that Sara had mixed drug toxicity from drinking alcohol, amphetamines, and doxylamine. Additionally, the report mentions that Sara was found with head and body abrasions and bruises, which authorities believe may have been caused by a drunken fall.

Sara Lee was a candidate on the WWE reality rivalry series Extreme Enough in 2015, which she won. She had three children and was married to fellow wrestler Westin Blake. Her demise at 30 years old has disheartened the wrestling local area, which has grieved her passing and communicated sympathies to her loved ones.

Sara’s Mother Posted About Her Death

Terri, Sara Lee’s mother, had posted the news about her daughter’s death on Facebook. The post read that they were all stunned, and the arrangements aren’t done and asked that the fans deferentially let their family grieve. Prayers are needed from everyone, but especially from Cory and her children, the post stated.

A close relative of Sara Lee’s family told People months after the wrestler’s death that the night she died, she was heavily drinking. The individual had also stated that the wrestler, who was 30 years old, died accidentally.

Currently, according to documents viewed by TMZ Sports from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Sara Lee took a lethal combination of alcohol and pills. The report also stated that she died with letters of intent at the scene from officials.

According to the report, Sara Lee was found with injuries and scraped spots on her head and body at the hour of her passing. Officials suspected that the wrestler may have fallen while intoxicated and sustained these injuries.

Sara Died From Mixed Drug Toxicity

NBC News was informed by a representative of the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office that the cause of Sara Lee’s death was mixed drug toxicity and that her body contained doxylamine, amphetamines, and alcohol. Authorities said Sara Lee was tracked down dead at her home in San Antonio on October 5.

Last year, WWE paid tribute to Sara Lee via tweet. The tweet read, “WWE extends its sincere condolences to her friends, family, and fans.” Sara Lee won the reality competition series called “Tough Enough” that was hosted by World Wrestling Entertainment in the year 2015. She had three children with wrestler Westin Blake, whom she was married to.

Read Also: Nadine Lennon Rip, a Young Mother, Died of Cancer