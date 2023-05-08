Eric Smith Family Details: Meet Tammy Smith And Ted Smith

Ted and Tammy Smith are Eric Smith’s parents. Derrick Robie, age 4, was killed by the Smiths’ son on August 2, 1993. Eric’s family was devastated by the verdict. Derrick Josephy Robie, 4, was tortured and killed by murderer Eric Smith in 1993. When the crime was committed, Eric was just 13 years old. In 1994, second-degree murder charges against Eric Smith were upheld. He was given a nine-year to life sentence. According to reports, his sentence represented the longest sentence that could have been given at the time for killing a minor.

In October 2021, Derrick Robie’s killer received parole. Eric Smith was released from the Woodburne Correctional Facility in Sullivan County in February 2022, having served almost 30 years in prison. His release has received a lot of media coverage.

Meet Tammy Smith And Ted Smith:

Tammy Smith and Ted Smith welcomed Eric Smith into the world on January 22, 1980. The Smiths must have been horrified to learn their son murdered a young boy. According to reports, the verdict devastated Tammy and Ted. However, they persuaded themselves to believe their son had a severe illness and would receive the harshest prison sentence possible. When asked to describe what he saw the day Derrick Robie’s death, Eric Smith’s grandfather recalled his grandson responding, “I am sorry, Mom, I killed that boy.”. Ted Smith, however, revealed that his son was emotionless and unrepentant throughout the trial. Eric’s father said, “I don’t remember him ever saying he was sorry.

Eric initially entered a not-guilty plea to the charge of second-degree murder. However, he eventually admitted to murdering the young boy. There isn’t much information available about Eric’s parents’ occupations. Furthermore, their origins and current whereabouts are unknown.

What Motivated Eric Smith to Kill Derric Robie?

The big question was unanswered by the trial’s verdict. Smith’s crime was committed for an unknown reason. But the murderer who had been convicted of the crime provided an answer ten years later. He claimed he wanted to avenge himself on someone. Unfortunately, Robie was the unfortunate victim. A year after murdering Derrick Robie, Eric Smith testified before a jury and the whole country.

According to Smith’s defense attorney, Smith “had a mental disease” and was not liable for the murder. According to trial testimony, Smith had speech problems and a history of outbursts. Additionally, the jury was made aware of Eric’s persistent bullying and expulsion from school. Both sides’ medical experts subjected Smith to a thorough examination. He was aggressive, but they couldn’t explain it by looking at his hormone levels or brain activity.

The prosecutor also refuted the claim that Smith was insane, asserting that Smith knew his actions were wrong and that he should be held fully responsible for them under the law. Over the years, Eric shared his experience in public. He admitted to killing the young boy in an interview from 2004 as a result of peer pressure. According to Smith’s defense attorney John Tunney, Eric was sick of playing the victim and wanted to know what it’s like to be the victim.

