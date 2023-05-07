Who is Jayne Hounslow? Eight Killed in Hit and Run Outside Burlington School

According to media reports, the eight-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run outside a Burlington school on Wednesday has been named by her family.

Who Is Jayne Hounslow?

A 21-year-old resident has been detained for the Wednesday incident. On Wednesday, outside a school in Burlington, Ontario, Jayne Hounslow, 8, was hit in a hit-and-run. Died in a hospital, and following a hit-and-run accident outside Burlington, Ontario’s Central Public School, a person is in custody after an eight-year-old girl’s death. Police claimed.

8 Killed in Hit and Run:

Jayne Hounslow had just exited her parent’s vehicle at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to Halton Regional Police. Wednesday, she was struck by a white SUV as it was leaving the parking lot as she crossed a driveway to enter the school’s east entrance. A police news release stated that “the SUV exited the lot without”. After being transported by ambulance to McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton, Jayne passed away there. Const. Ryan Anderson, who spoke at a news conference on Thursday morning, claimed that with the assistance of witnesses who helped identify the car, police could track down and apprehend a 21-year-old resident. The accused was accused of leaving the scene of an accident, according to Anderson. He continued, “What happened last night is a tragedy.

Investigation is on:

The investigation, according to police, is ongoing. The damage done to this family is irreparable. The Halton District School Board is “deeply devastated,” Colette Ruddock, superintendent of instruction, told CBC News.” “This is a complete tragedy. The community and the school are devastated, she declared. According to Ruddock, the board’s response team for tragic events was on the scene early on Thursday to support the staff, who are “devastated.” In a tweet, Marianne Meed Ward offered her condolences, writing that she is “absolutely heartbroken and devastated.”

“Our neighborhood is in deep sorrow. We stand together, and our hearts go out to the family, the neighborhood, the school board, and the emergency personnel who responded to the call last night,” the tweet stated. The Burlington-based MP Karina Gould expressed sympathy for the family. “Someone’s decision to drive has damaged this family and taken away a young child. This is not acceptable, she wrote in a tweet.

Read Also – Who Was Tony Valdez? Find Out What Happened To Him