Who is Kathleen Turner married to? Is Kathleen Turner still married to Jay Weiss?

Kathleen Turner is a notable American actress. Kathleen Turner won and was nominated for many awards, including two Golden Globe Awards, two Tony Awards, an Academy Award, and a Grammy Award.

In 2023, Kathleen Turner appears as Dita Beard in the “White House Plumbers” series.

Kathleen Turner is well-recognized for her role as Nola Dancy Aldrich in “The Doctors” series and as Jessica Rabbit in the Who Framed Roger Rabbit, rail Mix-Up, and Roller Coaster Rabbit short films.

Who was Kathleen Turner Husband?

Kathleen Turner’s marital status is divorced. Kathleen Turner husband was Jay Weiss. He is a real estate entrepreneur.

Kathleen Turner and Jay Weiss married in 1984.

After three years of marriage, on October 14, 1987, Kathleen Turner gave birth to a daughter, Rachel Ann Weiss.

Kathleen Turner and Jay Weiss divorced in December 2007 after nearly 22 years of marriage.

What is the Kathleen Turner Age?

Kathleen Turner’s full name is Mary Kathleen Turner. Kathleen Turner’s date of birth is 19 June 1954. Kathleen Turner’s age is 68 years. Kathleen Turner was born to Allen Richard Turner and Patsy Magee in Springfield, Missouri, United States.

Kathleen Turner’s height is 1.73 m. Kathleen Turner has three siblings. Kathleen Turner did her studies at The American School in London, Southwest Missouri State University, and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Kathleen Turner’s nationality is American.

Kathleen Turner Dating History

Kathleen Turner and David Guc were in a relationship from 1977 to 1982. After this, Kathleen Turner dated Michael Douglas in 1983.

After her divorce from Jay Weiss, Kathleen Turner has neither dated nor been in any relationship.

Kathleen Turner Movies and TV Shows

In 1981, Kathleen Turner made her film debut with “Body Heat”.

In 1978, Kathleen Turner made her television debut with “The Doctors” series.

In 2022, Kathleen Turner appeared in “The Estate” and “The Swearing Jar” films and “HouseBroken” television shows.

In 1978, Kathleen Turner made her theatre debut as Judith Hastings in the Gemini play.

Kathleen Turner acted in many movies such as The Man with Two Brains, A Breed Apart, Peggy Sue Got Married, The Accidental Tourist, The War of the Roses, House of Cards, Moonlight and Valentino, Prince of Central Park, and more.

Kathleen Turner appeared in many television shows like The Simpsons, King of the Hill, Californication, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, The Kominsky Method, The Path, and more.

Kathleen Turner also appeared in many theatres plays like Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, The Graduate, Crimes of the Heart, Indiscretions, High, Mother Courage and Her Children, An Act of God, and more.

